advertisement

According to Coles, a positive Christmas performance will exceed earnings expectations for the first half of the year. Strong supermarket sales in the run-up to Christmas offset the pressure on margins in the company’s liqueur division.

In an unexpected trade update on Thursday, the retail giant announced that its six-month profit to December would be between $ 710 million and $ 730 million – a decrease from $ 733 million a year earlier – but the expected $ 660 million Dollar would easily outperform the $ 690 million market.

According to CEO Steve Cain, the company’s largest supermarket area achieved comparable sales growth of 3.6 percent in the second quarter – a forecast of 2.2 percent.

advertisement

This will increase Coles’ comparable sales growth to 2.0 percent in the first half of the year.

The company’s official half-year results, due to be released on February 18, will also be supported by a number of one-time gains, including $ 33 million from property sales and $ 15 million from an employee indemnity waiver.

The removal of plastic bags and the increase in promotions for flybuys a year ago also had a positive effect, which contributed to a further increase in the profit for the period.

However, there was not only rosy news: Coles warned that spirits profits suffered from margin pressure in the first half of the year, although they were also affected by discounts and discounts.

However, comparable liqueur sales in the first half of the year are still expected to improve 0.1 percent year over year, with growth of 1.5 percent over the December half year expected.

Comparable sales growth in the petrol station and convenience store division is also expected to improve by 2.9 percent.

Coles stock rose 1.38 percent to $ 16.88 after 30 minutes of trading after having previously gained $ 16.96.

Originally published as Coles to beat solid Christmas predictions

advertisement