The reigning UCC champion needed a break from Mark Coleman in the 65th minute to defend his Fitzgibbon Cup and secure a place in the final against IT Carlow next Wednesday.

Host DCU looked like winners when Wexford’s Rory O’Connor took a four point lead in the middle of the second half. Encouraged by substitute Neil Montgomery, UCC prevailed a minute before beating Coleman.

The teams were each 0-0 at half-time, Shane Conway and Rory O’Connor had a song of placed balls, but DCU should have been clear and they were punished on death.

Meanwhile in the other semi-finals, IT Carlows The hunt for a first Fitzgibbon Cup remains on course as Cathal Dunbar scored a goal in every half of his 5:14 to 0:15 win Mary Immaculate College,

Despite Dunbar’s first goal, Mary I led the break with Cathal Bourke 0-11 to 1-7, but two goals in the second half by Liam Blanchfield and Stephen Bergin made the game in IT Carlow’s favor.

The DJ Carey team maintained this lead until the end, while Dunbar and Chris Nolan added goals in added time with goals.

