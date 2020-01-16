advertisement

LOS ANGELES – A cold storm from the Gulf of Alaska will produce three to five hours of continuous rain in Southern California this late afternoon – Thursday, January 16 – A sunny Friday followed by a mostly cloudy weekend, forecasters said.

The biggest impact of the storm may be in the San Gabriel Mountains, where a winter weather recommendation for strong winds and difficult driving conditions comes into effect from 1:00 p.m. Thursday through 1pm Friday with falling snow and violent winds, they said.

No mudslides or debris flows are expected over slopes previously cleared by forest fires in the LA, Orange, and Riverside counties, as rainfall should never exceed half an hour per hour, said meteorologist Curt Kaplan of the National’s Oxnard Weather Service station.

In Orange County, the main gang of the “weak” storm is expected between 11:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays at 4 p.m., there were “light showers” on southwest winds between 15 and 18 miles per hour on Thursday evening, said meteorologist Miguel Miller at the NWS station in San Diego, where conditions in Orange County are forecast and monitored. The storm will go up at sunrise, he said.

Courtesy of the National Weather Service

It is most likely that rain will hit the San Fernando Valley between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. The NWS predicts Thursday, and a little less likely until 4 a.m.

In the South Bay, Long Beach, Orange County, and San Gabriel Valley areas, rain is most likely to fall between 4:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Thursday and 4 p.m. Friday.

In the San Gabriel Mountains in LA County, snow levels drop to 4500 to 5500 feet during the day and to 3500 to 4500 feet late Thursday evening. It is expected that between 4 and 8 inches of snow will accumulate over 5,500 feet, while a 2 to 4 inch accumulation is expected to be between 4,500 and 5,500 feet and 2 inches – dust formation – is expected to be between 3,500 and 4,500 feet.

Courtesy of the National Weather Service

At the same time, south-southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts of up to 50 mph will sweep over the San Gabriels, and road closures may be required on Interstate 5 over Grapevine and Ventura County’s Highway 33, the said NWS.

“Slow down and be careful when you’re on the go,” urged an NWS statement.

The Antelope Valley will also be windy, with the weather service predicting winds from 32 to 40 km / h with gusts of up to 80 km / h. The strongest wind blows in the foothills.

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree branches could be blown down. Dust bubbles can sometimes interfere with the view in the desert on Thursday afternoon before the rain, ”warned a NWS statement.

“Driving on Highways 14 (Antelope Valley Freeway) and 138 (Pearblossom Highway) in the Antelope Valley can be dangerous for high-profile vehicles,” he added.

Between a quarter of an inch and a quarter of an inch of rain is expected on the LA County coast and in the district’s valleys, and between three quarters of an inch and one and a half inches of rain in the mountains and foothills, according to the NWS. Similar conditions are expected in Orange County on Thursday, when a quarter-inch rain starts near the coast late in the day and between half an inch and one inch in the Santa Ana Mountains.

The NWS forecast rainfall in LA County on Thursday and a high of 43 on Mount Wilson; 55 in Lancaster; 56 in Granada Hills, Palmdale and Santa Clarita; 57 in Burbank and Chatsworth; 58 at San Pedro, Torrance, North Hollywood, Northridge, Sherman Oaks, Studio City, Canoga Park, Winnetka and Woodland Hills; 59 in Van Nuys, Pasadena, San Gabriel, Long Beach and in LAX; 60 in Whittier; and 61 in West Covina and downtown LA. Temperatures will rise up to six degrees on Friday with sunny skies and up to six degrees on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies.

A mostly cloudy sky was forecast for Thursday in Orange County, along with highs of 46 on Santiago Peak. 51 on the Oetega Highway at 2,600 feet; 55 in Fremont Canyon; 57 in Laguna Beach; 58 in Trabuco Canyon and Yorba Linda; 59 in San Clemente and Anaheim; 60 in Mission Viejo, Newport Beach and Fullerton; 61 in Santa Ana; and 62 in Irvine. The maximum values ​​are up to five degrees higher on Friday with sunny skies and up to seven degrees higher on Saturday with partly cloudy skies.

Staff writer Steven Rosenberg contributed to this report.

