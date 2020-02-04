advertisement

Switch on the electric blanket.

You will need it.

There may be a nice winter sun shining over the place, but February got off to a pretty cool start.

Things will continue like this from Tuesday, and Met Éireann predicts a clear but remarkably cold night.

However, the day sounds fine, with mostly dry and sunny conditions and the highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees. Expect a windy morning to subside and make room for a generally quiet afternoon.

As for this cold evening, “widespread sharp frost” is on the menu next to mostly clear skies and the lowest temperatures of -2 and +1 degrees, although it should be a little less cool on the west coasts.

As for the rest of the week, Wednesday looks like a dry day with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Highest temperatures between 7 and 10 degrees.

The low temperatures on Wednesday are between 0 and 5 degrees.

Thursday According to Met Éireann, it will be similar, although the whole thing with the ‘highest grades’ goes one step higher, with the possibility of 9 to 11 degrees on the horizon.

Coming into the weekend and Friday it is better to calculate with 10 to 12 degrees. Sure, it’s practically summer. Rain can also be expected in the west. You can not have everything.

What about the big election weekend? Troubled weather with humid and windy weather phases, with Sunday being the stormiest day from now on.

