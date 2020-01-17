advertisement

SCRANTON, Pa. – An anonymous letter can be the key to resolving a cold case in Lackawanna County from more than 30 years ago.

A woman sent a hair-raising letter to the Scranton Times Tribune newspaper and now Scranton police are asking that woman to come forward.

The woman believes she witnessed a horrible crime along Interstate 81, a crime that has been haunting her for decades.

The woman believes she heard a murder in the late 1980s.

More than 30 years ago a woman was driving part of I-81 in the north when she claimed to have heard a terrible female scream. She saw a fire and the screams became louder and full of pain and fear.

When the screaming stopped, the woman smelled fuel and burning rubber.

Other witnesses, including her husband, are dismissed as teenagers partying in the woods.

The woman never reported what she saw and heard that night until this week when she sent a letter to a reporter from the Scranton Times Tribune describing what she thought was a murder that night.

It is signed, “maybe just a foolish old woman.”

But the Scranton police take it seriously.

“It contained information that the timeframe was consistent with other high-profile issues that had taken place at the same time,” said Capt. Dennis Lucasewicz.

The controversial issues are one in which Frank Osellanie, the owner of Scranton, is involved.

There are creepy similarities with what the woman who wrote the anonymous letter heard and saw and the murders of Osellanie.

Osellanie is still locked up for the rape and murder in 1989 of 9-year-old Renee Waddle. Her body was found burning along a wooded private road in the Roaring Brook Township.

But Osellanie was also the main suspect in three other cases: the murder of 19-year-old Laureen Finn and the disappearances of 22-year-old Joanne Williams and 11-year-old Michele Jolene Lakey.

The bodies of Williams and Lakey were never found.

Newswatch 16 spoke to Lakey’s family three years ago, on the 30th anniversary of her disappearance.

“All we have are questions. I can’t go to sleep without thinking,” where is she, and what happened? “” Said Lakey’s mother Lois Dunham.

“One of the most difficult things that families have to deal with, which the police have to deal with, is a cold issue,” says Gene Talerico.

Talerico was an assistant prosecutor during Frank Osellanie’s trial in 1990. He praises the woman who wrote the anonymous letter.

“Sometimes it is the smallest amount of evidence, the smallest crack in the door, that can give answers when opening and develop evidence that can really begin to answer questions, and most importantly, bring closure to a family,” Talerico said .

The area of ​​I-81 has changed a lot in the last 30 years and that will make the investigation much more difficult for the police.

That is why they want the author of the letter to come forward so that she can give the police more details and say that there will be no consequences for not reporting earlier.

