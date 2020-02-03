advertisement

A week after Derbyshire saw its first snow of the year, another cold snap is on its way and more winter weather could come tomorrow.

The usual snow-prone areas like Buxton and the surrounding villages are likely to wake up, but Derby himself will likely be missed.

advertisement

Temperatures will drop throughout this afternoon and could drop just above the freezing point, causing a slight frost.

Snow is likely to arrive in the north and west, and could completely miss Derby.

(Image: PA)

This cold air could mix with light showers which are expected to arrive in parts of North Derbyshire overnight and in the early hours of tomorrow morning and, at sufficiently high altitudes, it could easily fall as snow.

However, forecasters suggest that there will not be enough precipitation in the air for snow to fall on lower areas like Derby itself.

A light watering is possible in the very first hours, but it will not be a white veil unless heavy showers enter.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

This latest cold snap is part of a series of fresh air gusts coming from the northwest, and others could be on the way next week with another possible snowfall Tuesday, possibly even followed by a rehearsal later in the week. But it is far and it could change.

In the shorter term, the weather until the weekend will be very mixed, with quieter weather offering cold and sunny waves until the weekend, but with a question mark during the weekend, which could be slightly milder and cloudy with potential return from strong winds.

.

advertisement