On Wednesday, Stephen Colbert made fun of Donald Trump, first with some lyrics that mocked Trump’s recent statements about Roger Stone, and then with a greeting to Bernie Sanders.

First, Colbert noted that Trump started scolding Roger Stone’s legal issues earlier the day he hosted the President of Ecuador, and who he believed should have been punished instead of his former adviser. “Where’s Comey? What happens to McCabe? What happens to Lisa and Peter Strzok?” Trump asked while speaking to reporters.

Cue Colbert, who got his Trump impression after playing the video of the strange chatter with some lyrics. “Where in the world is Carmen San Diego? What is the frequency, Kenneth? “Asked Colbert-as-Trump.” What’s new, Pussycat? Who wrote the book of love? These boys should be in prison, the book of love. Who put the bomp in the bomp sha bomp sha bomp? Who put the ram in the Rama Lama Ding Dong? “

Colbert then played footage of Trump talking about the New Hampshire area code and his summary of the obvious leader Bernie Sanders as someone whose message people like.

Colbert then played recordings of Bernie, who articulated his message by saying, “We will unite and defeat the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country.”

“He’s right! Many people like this message,” joked Colbert.

See the clip below:

TODAY: Trump feels Bern! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/YrDyp7iisR

– The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) February 13, 2020

It’s still less than a year from the 2020 presidential election, but competition to replace Donald Trump in the White House is already tough. There is a lot to consider, but we are here to help. Here’s TheWraps’ list of everyone who has been running for president – and who has dropped out.

Joe Biden – Democratic Party

Registered race: April 25, 2019

Former Obama vice president was a late participant in the race and officially announced his presidency on April 25. But he was a putative leader for a long time, leading many early surveys. This is his third presidential election, and for months he has been telling everyone who listens that he is the most qualified candidate for this job. He has also been investigated for criticizing his behavior towards women, which prompted him to publish a video promising to look at a woman’s “personal space” “more carefully and respectfully”. Biden was also prone to embarrassing slip of the tongue, including the assassination of the RFK and MLK in the “late 70s,” confusing his campaign’s text number with a website, nostalgia for his friendships with Senate segregationists, and the statement “poor children are just as smart.” and talented like white children. “ CBS

Elizabeth Warren – Democratic Party

Registered race: February 9, 2019

The Massachusetts senator officially announced her candidacy at a rally in her home state on February 9 and followed shortly thereafter with a tweet that read, “I believe in an America of opportunity. My father became a caretaker, but his little girl got it Opportunity to become a public school teacher, college professor, United States Senator – and candidate for the President of the United States. # Warren2020. “ Getty Images

Bernie Sanders – Democratic Party

Registered race: February 19, 2019

Bernie Sanders, the runner-up in the 2016 Democratic Nomination competition, has recorded a campaign video saying, according to a report in Politico, that he is running for the presidency in 2020. Getty Images

Pete Buttigieg – Democratic Party

Registered race: April 14, 2019

The 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, became the first openly gay presidential candidate for a major political party. Buttigieg’s platform includes a plan to advance Black America and economic reform. Getty Images

Michael Bloomberg – Democratic Party Registered race: November 24, 2019 The former Mayor of New York is the second billionaire to step into the crowded Democratic field within a year of the election. Bloomberg plans to fund its own campaign and is reportedly spending $ 30 million on television advertising to launch its campaign. Getty Images

Amy Klobuchar – Democratic Party

Registered race: February 10, 2019

The Minnesota Democrat, which was first elected to the US Senate in 2006, announced its offer on February 10, 2019, saying it wanted to “work for anyone who wants to recognize its work”. Klobuchar’s main problems that she would like to address when the elected president is elected are reviewing voting rights protection and prioritizing internet security. Getty Images

Tulsi Gabbard – Democratic Party

Registered race: January 11, 2019

Gabbard, a U.S. representative for Hawaii’s 2nd congressional district, approved Bernie Sanders in 2016, but by 2020 she’s all-in on her own. Gabbard is working on reforming immigration and criminal justice. Getty Images

Tom Steyer – Democratic Party

Registered race: July 9, 2019

The billionaire and climate change activist started the race in July and said in a video: “If you think something is absolutely critical, try it as much as you can and drop the chips where you like. And exactly I’ll do that. My name is Tom Steyer and I’m running for president. “ Getty Images

Bill Weld – Republican Party Registered race: April 15, 2019 Weld is a former Massachusetts governor who has reported his displeasure with Trump, particularly Trump’s desire to be a “king rather than a president”. Getty Images

Deval Patrick – Democratic Party

Registered race: November 14, 2019

Out favor: February 12, 2020 The former Massachusetts governor acknowledged the challenge of jumping into democratic elementary school so late in the game. But in his announcement, he threw a veiled blow at other candidates and said the party was torn between “nostalgia” and “our big idea or no way”. He dropped out of elementary school in New Hampshire and couldn’t win a single delegate. Getty Images

Michael Bennet – Democratic Party

Registered race: May 2, 2019

Out favor: February 11, 2020

The Colorado Senator was a vocal advocate for the advancement of artificial intelligence and the expansion of tax credits for children. He got out on the day of elementary school in New Hampshire. Getty Images

Andrew Yang – Democratic Party

Registered race: November 6, 2017

Out favor: February 11, 2020

The entrepreneur and son of immigrant parents from Taiwan started a year ago and told the New York Times that he would work for a universal basic income. But he could not prevail and retired on the day of elementary school in New Hampshire. Getty Images

Joe Walsh – Republican Party

Registered race: August 25, 2019

Out favor: February 7, 2020 The former Illinois congressman, who became a conservative talk show host, announced in August 2019 that he would participate in the GOP primaries to challenge President Trump. “I run because he is not fit. Someone has to get on and there has to be an alternative. The country is tired of this guy’s tantrum – he is a child,” he told ABC News. show time

Cory Booker – Democratic Party

Registered race: February 1, 2019

Out favor: January 14, 2020 out favor: January 13, 2020

The New Jersey senator and former mayor of Newark officially threw his name in the presidential hat on February 1, the first day of Black History Month. Booker ran on a platform to end mass detention if he was elected president. His absence from the race before the meetings made the remaining democratic field significantly less diverse. Getty Images

Marianne Williamson – Democratic Party

Registered race: January 28, 2019

Out favor: January 10, 2020 out favor: January 10, 2020 Project Angel Food’s founder and founder, Healing the Soul of America, announced her candidacy during a political rally at the Saban Theater in Los Angeles on January 28. Williamson ran on a platform of reparation and “economic justice for women and children”. “” Getty Images

Julián Castro – Democratic Party

Registered race: January 12, 2019 Out favor: January 2, 2020

The former mayor of San Antonio – and a former member of the Obama cabinet – supports immigration reform and the elimination of lead poisoning. Castro was the only Latino candidate in the race, and he said in a video released by his campaign that he was “not done fighting”. Getty Images

Kamala Harris – Democratic Party

Registered race: January 21, 2019

Out favor: December 3, 2019 The California senator announced her offer for the presidency on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 21 while appearing on ABC’s “Good Morning America”. As a possible clue to their chances, their CNN City Hall in January was the top-rated City Hall of a single presidential candidate in the network. Harris is pro-Medicare-for-All and increases teacher salaries. Harris came out strong with a solid performance in the first debate, but could not sustain that momentum. Reports of employee mismanagement and fundraising challenges led her to suspend her candidacy in early December. Getty Images

Beto O’Rourke – Democratic Party

Registered race: March 14, 2019 Out favor: November 1, 2019

The former congressman from El Paso, Texas, announced on March 14 that he would run for president and said, “This is a crucial moment of truth for this country and for each one of us.” The challenges have never been so big. “They will either consume us or give us the greatest opportunity to unleash the genius of the United States,” he added. O’Rourke has already made a name for himself as a record-breaking fundraiser that is the subject of an HBO documentary and is popular with the Hollywood elite. He broke off on November 1st and tweeted, “I announce that my service to the country will not be as a candidate.” Getty Images

Mark Sanford – Republican Party Registered race: September 8, 2019 Out favor: November 12, 2019 Former South Carolina governor, who fell out of favor in 2007 after lying about an extramarital affair, announced his challenge and said, “We got lost.” Sanford, who was also a U.S. Congressman from 1995 to 2001 and from 2013 to 2019, pledged to combat the nation’s rising public debt and reverse Trump’s policy on trade protectionism. He dropped out in November and said the problems on his platform were overshadowed by the ongoing impeachment process. Getty Images

Getty Images

Kirsten Gillibrand – Democratic Party

Registered race: January 15, 2019 Out favor: August 28, 2019

The New York senator announced her offer on Tuesday, January 15, in “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” Gillibrand, whose campaign slogan is “Brave Wins”, supported paid family vacation and the protection of women’s rights. On August 28, 2019, she announced her withdrawal. “To our supporters: Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Now let’s beat Donald Trump and win the Senate back,” she tweeted. Getty Images

Seth Moulton – Democratic Party Registered race: April 22, 2019

Out favor: August 23, 2019 The Massachusetts Congressman and veteran of the Iraq war ended his presidential campaign in a speech to the DNC in San Francisco. “I think it’s obvious that this is now a three-way race between Biden, Warren and Sanders, and it’s really a debate about how far the party should go,” Moulton told the New York Times. Getty Images

John Hickenlooper

Registered race: March 4, 2019

Out favor: August 15, 2019

The former Colorado governor supported stricter arms legislation and free trade. Getty Images

Howard Schultz – Independently Out favor: September 6, 2019 In January, the former Starbucks CEO expressed initial interest in running. In August, Schultz is said to have suspended his campaign due to medical problems until after Labor Day. In September, Schultz cited these and other topics in a letter on his website as reasons why he had to withdraw from the race. “My belief in the need to reform our two-party system has not waned, but I have come to the conclusion that an independent campaign for the White House is not the way that I can best serve our country at the moment,” he wrote. Schultz is a co-founder of the venture capital firm Maveron, which invests in TheWrap. Getty Images

Eric Swalwell Registered race: April 8, 2019

Out favor: July 8, 2019

The California Congressman wrote in a statement on his campaign’s website about his decision to retire from the 2020 presidential race: “I will never forget the people I met and the lessons I learned while traveling through our great nation – especially in the communities most affected by gun violence. “ Getty Images

Jay Inslee – Democratic Party

Registered race: March 1, 2019

Out favor: August 21, 2019

The governor of Washington ran on a platform that focused on climate change and proposed a “100% Clean Energy for America Plan” that would reduce emissions to zero by 2035. He announced that he would drop out of the race while performing on “The Rachel Maddow Show”. “It has become clear that I will not be carrying the ball,” Inslee said to Maddow. “I will not be the president, I will retire from the race tonight.” Inslee added that he was optimistic that climate change would be an integral part of the Democratic Party’s priorities. Getty Images

Wayne Messam – Democratic candidate

Registered race: March 28, 2019

Out favor: November 20, 2019

The mayor of Miramar, Florida, a city near Miami, is a first-generation American who has called for the Filibuster to be ended and the student debt to be eliminated. In the quarter that ended September 30, he raised just five dollars – five – and got out less than two months later. Getty Images

Bill De Blasio – Democratic Party

Registered race: May 16, 2019

Out favor: September 20, 2019 The New York Mayor was looking for more taxes for the wealthy and regulating “gig jobs” according to his proposed Universal Labor Standards. Getty Images

Steve Bullock – Democratic Party

Registered race: May 14, 2019

Out favor: December 2, 2019 The Governor of Montana said in a statement: “Although there were many obstacles that we could not have foreseen when participating in this race, it has become clear that at this moment I will not be able to reach the top level of this standstill to reach. crowded candidate field. “ Getty Images

John Delaney – Democratic Party

Registered race: July 28, 2017

Out favor: January 31, 2020 The U.S. representative for Maryland’s 6th District said in July 2017 that he would “end ruthless trade wars and expand trade,” “create a universal health care system,” and “launch a national AI strategy.” But he retired from the Iowa gatherings. Getty Images