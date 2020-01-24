advertisement

Left-wing activist Jaggi Singh has been acquitted of all charges in a Quebec city court, due to the city’s inability to conduct an English trial.

Singh, who was facing charges of obstruction of justice, also faced charges of forgery after being arrested by police and giving the name “Michel Goulet”, with a “Colosseum” home address, trying to fake a former Quebec Nordique of the same name

After 29 months of charges being filed, the trial began – but Quebec chief prosecutor Steve Marquis had to delay the trial.

advertisement

Mostly because the chief prosecutor, Marie-Helene Guillemette, has been absent from maternity leave.

This meant that the Marquis would have to conduct the trial, but due to its very limited English, the trial would not proceed as planned.

Judge Guillemette had scheduled the trial for January, without mentioning that she would be missing maternity leave, something judges say disappeared until disorganization.

With no one able to stand trial, Justice Bordeleau announced that Singh would be acquitted of both charges against him.

In an interview following the verdict, Singh issued the court ruling “self-sabotaging,” knowing that the Crown would lose in a full trial.

Singh later returned to Montreal, telling the media that his fight “is not in the courtrooms” but is on the contrary against the “far-right”.

Singh’s “activism”

Singh has a long history of activism in his hometown of Montreal and across Canada.

In 2002, Singh participated in a protest against Israel against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, held by the Hillel Club at Concordia University. The conversation was later canceled after the event turned into a violent clash between protesters and security.

In January 2003, Singh was interned by Israeli authorities after moving to the West Bank.

On April 19, 2006, Singh was arrested at a pro-Palestinian poetry event at the El Salon café. There are conflicting reports as to why Singh was arrested, though local police say they were responding to an alleged attack on a taxi driver.

advertisement