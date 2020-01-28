advertisement

COFFEE King Phillip Di Bella and his wife Gianna sold their luxury home on the New Farm at a bargain price of $ 3.4 million after trying to find a buyer for more than two years.

The couple have been trying to unload the three-story property at 30 Turner Ave since November 2017.

After listing on five different agencies, Di Bellas finally decided to open the property and Peter Hutton of Hutton & Hutton Real Estate reached for a buyer.

Mr. Hutton said he sold the house to a local lawyer who lived in an apartment nearby.

“The problem was the uncertainty of the vacant lot next door as it is a potential development location,” said Hutton.

“I just kept working on my connections and it turned out that I had found the right buyer who could put the uncertainty aside and pragmatically consider what could happen.”

The neighboring property block at 34 Turner Avenue is 974 m² in size and has a striking 49 m long Oxlade Drive facade with an elevated view of the Brisbane River.

It is mostly flat and divided into zones as a low to medium density residential area. It can be divided into three lots.

“The buyer asked himself; “What is the most likely type of property being built there?” Said Hutton.

“The zone is two to three floors high, and you could probably house a house or two there. That was the worst case.”

Mr. Hutton admitted that the property had been sold at a price well below the replacement value.

“If you bought undeveloped land on a street of a similar quality, you have to pay around $ 2 million,” he said.

“And building the same property would cost at least $ 2 million.”

The architecturally designed five-bedroom, four-bathroom home was first offered for sale in late 2018 with a price catalog for deals above $ 4.5 million, before the price was reduced to $ 3.8 million a year later.

Absolute Residential’s Mario Nagy, who had been listed for 11 months, said the property was “sold far below what it should have been”.

“I think it’s a stunning home with great results,” said Nagy.

“It’s definitely an icon in New Farm on a great street.”

Phil and Gianna Di Bella are the entrepreneurs behind the Di Bella coffee empire.

They made one last attempt to sell the property this year and promoted it with the incentive, “Regardless of all previous prices, our seller wants it to be sold before Christmas and asks for offers.”

According to records, the Di Bellas paid $ 1.3 million for the site in 2009 before building the current house on it.

The house has a 2000-bottle wine cellar, a heated pool and a wellness area, a sauna, a fitness room, a cinema, an internal elevator and separate guest rooms.

The Di Bellas was converted to another house in New Farm in late 2017.

They paid $ 6.5 million for a 1016-square-meter residence at 1, Sydney Street, New Farm, designed by Monster Ideas Architects and built by CGH Construction.

