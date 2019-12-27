advertisement

HAZLETON, Pa. – If you feel a bit worn out during the holidays, there’s a new place in Hazleton where you can pick me up.

Companies on East Broad Street have a new neighbor, the Poppy Press Coffee Company.

“It’s a great place. There are many businesses in the city, and businesses are growing here. So it’s nice to be here,” said Tamara Hersberger, the owner of Poppy Press Coffee Company.

advertisement

For Tamara, this store was long in coming. It is a dream that her father hoped she would achieve, and it is her father who inspired the name of the store.

“He was ‘Poppy’ for my children. And when I drove in the car, when I thought ‘what am I going to call it?’ I saw the poppy he had given me at the veteran hospital, and it was “least forgotten,” and he was a marine veteran. So I was like the poppy! There you go! “Hersberger explained.

Friends of the owner tell Newswatch 16 that they are very happy that she now has a location to share her skills with the community.

“She has simply been an inspiration to everyone in the community, and so the fact that we can come to her coffee shop with her cookery and her specific way of designing this place is simply ecstatic,” said Mary Veronica Sweeney of Hazleton.

These friends hope that this will also become a location, not just for gourmets and coffee lovers, but also for art lovers.

“Oh, it’s fantastic. I mean, this gives artists the opportunity to show their work, but also, I mean, the kind of drinks and food that it’s the culinary art that Tamara offers. It’s so good, really good stuff, “said Ali McKittrick from Freeland.

Whether you need some caffeine or are looking for something special, customers encourage you to come in and see what is happening for yourself here.

40.952287

-75.968045

advertisement