The importance of the codes of practice published by the tenant agricultural commissioner (CFT), Bob McIntosh, should not be underestimated.

For example, when a code states that a landlord or tenant “must” take a particular action, failure to comply with this provision will constitute a violation of farm legislation. If it indicates that a party “should” do something, a failure could result in a code violation and could be reported to the TFC for further investigation. When “recommending” an action, a landlord or tenant will not follow good practice if they do not follow the recommendation, but it is not an offense as such.

The code, titled Granting and Managing Agricultural Leases, aims to reduce the possibility of disagreement and misunderstanding between owners and tenants.

It obliges the owner to provide the prospective tenant with a plan for a new lease at least one month before it begins. It also states that all agreements between the parties, during the rental period, must be written and adds that the parties should enter into a constructive discussion before termination.

TFC’s tree planting guide describes how a secure tenant or a tenant on a limited lease (LDT) can use land for planting trees under diversification rules, an important decision because many farming businesses seek to exploit non-agricultural sources of income. The document describes the procedure for obtaining an owner’s consent and the reasons why an owner can refuse consent. It also provides information on the waygo compensation to which the owner or tenant may be entitled when the lease is terminated.

Above all, a tenant may have to compensate an owner at waygo if the value of the trees at that time is less than the value of the loss or rent owed to the owner until the timber is harvested. It also recognizes, when the owner has the right to take back, that the tenant runs the risk that the owner takes the land in hand and does the planting himself.

The guide on agricultural leases covers the transfer for life (by assignment) and at death (either by will or by the intestate rules applicable when the deceased tenant has not made a will). The guide provides a very useful starting point for any tenant who wants to better understand their options. However, it is important to keep in mind that the TFC guidelines do not take into account the tax consequences of a transfer, and this should always be carefully considered before taking any steps towards a lifetime transfer, in particular.

The TFC’s recommendations to modernize the eligible improvement categories have led to an update of the list which will take effect in early 2019. This means that additions such as manure pits and central heating are now potentially eligible compensation, as long as the works started on January 10 of last year or after that date. .

For the future, June this year marks the end of the “amnesty” on improvements to tenants: an opportunity for owners and tenants to agree on a list of improvements eligible for termination compensation of the lease.

The TFC’s Code of Practice on Amnesty explains how landlords and tenants can work together constructively to agree on this list.

Although it may seem like six months, it is a long time, the amnesty process can be long, so it is advisable to seek advice sooner than later, especially in case of doubt as to the qualification of the work. , including those listed in the 2019 ordinance, compensation.

Linda Tinson is a partner of Ledingham Chalmers.

