With less than a month Before the Sea to Sky Gondola reopened, the PR team told the attraction what it was like to grab the world’s attention after the sabotage on August 10th.

Christy Allan, director of sales and marketing at Sea to Sky Gondola, gave a behind-the-scenes look at January 30 with more than 40 members of the Canadian Public Relations Society. During her lecture, she told how she woke up in the early morning hours of August 10 to a series of texts and missed calls from General Manager Kirby Brown: “Catastrophic rope failure. Cabins on the floor. Code red.”

The damage was visible from the highway. Nearby campers heard the crash. And Brown had started interviewing the media.

The news quickly spread around the world, and the Sea to Sky Gondola had a team of two people – Allan and Brown – who answered interview requests after the unprecedented incident. Everyone informed the participants that they would soon have a media coverage of more than one billion.

Approximately four hours after the gondola was dismantled at 8:40 a.m., the gondola employees forwarded all media requests to the RCMP. A press conference was held in the afternoon to announce the police investigation.

Allan said she was grateful that no one had been injured in the incident or later in the repairs.

For the employees of the gondola, the work was far from over after the interviews were completed.

Employees wanted to ensure customer trust and started a number of tourism and local partnerships for passport holders, as well as contacting the local community. While they were able to retain 75 regular employees, many of their employees were made redundant. A job fair was organized within five days to help unemployed people find new jobs.

Allan said only about five customers had requested a refund, while others wanted to buy passports to gain access to passport deals with other tourist attractions.

In Squamish, about 40% of the population have an annual pass for the gondola.

A wedding scheduled for the night of August 10 was moved to Norman Rudy’s – the first of 22 weddings the gondola had to cancel or postpone.

“That was tough,” said Allan.

“Talking to these brides and grooms was one thing that I looked back on and that we could have done differently. We asked our catering manager to provide wedding planners with information because he believed that all information should be given to the brides and grooms went and I think we could have dealt with this communication more personally. “

One of the big questions was why it took so long to fix the gondola. Allan explained which parts had to be ordered, manufactured and shipped from Europe before they could be installed.

“One of our chief mill builders said, ‘You know, Christy, it’s like a 20 flat plane crashing on a mountain and we have to start cleaning it up,'” she said.

There are still unanswered questions: Who cut the gondola? Why?

“I don’t know anything about you, but every single dinner party or gathering I go to, everyone wants to know and everyone has a theory about who did it. Why was it done? These are questions that still exist. We are reopening with these questions, “said Allan.” We know that the RCMP does everything in its power. “

Allan assures the public that such an incident cannot happen again, and that because of the gondola logs, this is impossible as long as people are on board.

The Sea to Sky gondola is scheduled to open to the public on February 14th. Since the gondola has ordered 30 new cabins – it turned out that nine of the original cabins are still in perfect condition – they may be able to add more capacity during the high season.

