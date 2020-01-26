advertisement

It is difficult to be a young American tennis miracle – especially if there is a younger version on the Internet. Sofia Kenin’s victory over Coco Gauff on Sunday afternoon not only drove her into the quarterfinals of a slam for the first time, but also visibly filled her with emotions.

The 21-year-old winner, whom the audience probably didn’t want, had burst into tears after defeating 15-year-old Gauff 6-7 (5), 6-3 and 6-0, and said at the Melbourne Arena: “It was such a tough game. She is such a tough player. That means a lot to me.”

“I did my best to hide the hype. I played my game and fought for every point. In the first set, she played some really good points at crucial moments. “

advertisement

Kenin, 15 in the world and 42 places ahead of the fast-growing Gauff, has the best slam of her young career – and yet it was all about Gauff, who defeated the defending champion Naomi Osaka to achieve fourth place.

“I just played my match,” said Kenin, “and tried to win every point.” On Tuesday she plays the unseeded Ons Jabeur – who knocked out Johanna Konta in the first round and on Sunday was too good for the Chinese world No. 27, Qiang Wang, who angered Serena Williams, but the Tunisian winner 7-6 ( 4), 6: 1 in an hour and 17 minutes could not stop.

Gauff, whose run in the fourth round set fire to the tournament, fought hard but tired and made 48 casual mistakes in two hours and nine minutes, including seven double mistakes. Kenin, born in Moscow and raised in the United States, played with the tenacity of her heroine Maria Sharapova.

Cool and determined in a competitive opening frame, she saved the setpoint and forced the tie when Gauff, who was anything but short on the baseline, struck a forehand, her 19th casual mistake in 50 minutes of close, tense competition.

The pressure on Kenin in the shootout, her second double mistake gave Gauff a 2-5 lead. Kenin saved the first of four setpoints in a sharp volleyball duel from close range. She cut off the net to save another one. Gauff gave her the third and boiled over again, a sure sign of nervousness. But she still had one in her pocket and the ball in her hand; a decent serve was too hot for Kenin.

Gauff, whose serve knocked like a broken gearbox, was able to win more than just a game of tennis. she showed her mental strength. But the journey to the finish would be bumpy.

Her determination was further tested in the second set when she made three double mistakes with five previous mistakes in her second service game and made a 1-3 error when she failed a volley on the net. After half an hour, Kenin was 5-2 in the lead. Gauff saved the setpoint, stroked a nice forehand into the space and held it with a backhand that kissed the line.

Kenin snatched three setpoints – and made her fourth double mistake before heading to a setpoint when Gauff returned to the tram.

When Kenin went bankrupt at the start of the third run, the Coco fairy tale seemed to be decoding like a politician’s promise. Gauff dropped a backhand and took the lead 0-3. The end waved. Kenin broke again after fierce resistance, but held on to love. After two hours, Gauff served to stay in the dreamland.

The Kenin winners continued to flow. She worked her way to the match ball – and hit a forehand on the net. It forced a second opportunity. Gauff struck for a long time. They hugged each other warmly on the net, Kenin picked up the applause and sobbed in her chair. She was worth the win and reached her first slam quarter-finals.

In a match where a young American is guaranteed to reach the quarter-finals, Gauff and Kenin went about their business intermittently without attracting the attention of their country’s TV rights holder, ESPN, who is otherwise the wisdom of John McEnroe and Company Djokovic’s straight sets trained on Novak meet Diego Djokovic.

It took the sevenfold and defending champion just over two hours to reach the quarter for the 46th time with a routine 6: 3, 6: 4, 6: 4 victory. – Guardian

advertisement