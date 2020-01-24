advertisement

MELBOURNE, Australia – Coco Gauff did not play as their age or placement suggested and kept winning 6-3, 6-4 against defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round of the Australian Open.

The 15-year-old American has been the youngest player to beat a top 5 opponent in a women’s tour level match since Jennifer Capriati did it in 1991 at the age of 15.

advertisement

Gauff managed to do this with a few large portions, consistent basic strokes and by making Osaka largely her own undoing.

Osaka made 30 casual mistakes, Gauff only 17. This was a rematch of a third round game at the US Open last September that Osaka won in two sets.

But Gauff’s game is growing so quickly.

For her part, Osaka made her own rapid rise to the top of tennis and won the trophies at the US Open 2018 and the Australian Open 2019 to rise to number 1 on the WTA ranking. She is only 22 years old herself.

In comparison it seems to be old.

There have been occasional signs that Gauff is not yet a full-fledged player – or person. For example, Gauff led with a set and a break at 1-0, 40:15 and made a double mistake twice in a game to be broken for the first time. However, it was a rare break – and one that was to be expected at this stage in her life and career.

A reminder of how young Gauff is: Most participants in the Junior Australian Open are older than them.

And one more thing: she does not yet have an official driver’s license and is still practicing with a driving license.

Nevertheless, she continues to play well beyond her years. Her serenity on and off the field is remarkable.

All of this helped Gauff to become the first American in 30 years to reach at least the third round in her first three major appearances.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement