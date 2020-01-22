advertisement

MELBOURNE, Australia – Coco Gauff had a bad second round of the Australian Open.

The double faults kept coming up on Wednesday, a total of nine. The deficits too: First, she dropped the opening set against the 74th Sorana Cirstea. Then, after a third force, Gauff fell behind due to a break, ceding 14 out of 16 points with a series of mistakes. Later, after the 3-point equalization, Gauff was only two points away from a defeat.

advertisement

None of that mattered. As she repeatedly shows, Gauff is not a typical 15-year-old. Not a typical tennis player either. And because of past Cirstea always 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in just over two hours, she has now founded yet another grand slam showdown against Naomi Osaka.

Less than five months after their memorable meeting at the US Open, Osaka won it in two sets, then comforted a crying Gauff in court and encouraged them to turn to the audience – the two will meet again. As at that time, Osaka is the reigning master of the major and Gauff makes her tournament debut.

“I know what to expect,” said Gauff, who eliminated seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams in the first round on Monday. “I’m looking forward to a good game.”

She wasn’t at her best on a windy day against Cirstea, but she always managed to get out of trouble. Gauff showed a lot of grit, yes, and also enthusiasm, pumping himself by shaking a fist and shouting: “Come on!” After most of her successful points on the home stretch.

Towards the end of the third set, Gauff was told by the referee’s chair that a serve count did not hit because Cirstea had indicated she was unwilling to get the ball. Gauff said that she never looks at an opponent before serving and next time asked for a heads-up.

When the point was played for real, Gauff won it and from the top of the net, staring at Cirstea’s direction and shouting. There was much more of that kind of partying to celebrate, and Gauff was supported by a Melbourne Arena audience that, “Go ahead chant Coco! Let’s go!”

Her father Corey was also busy in the bleachers, except when he closed his eyes at critical moments.

Some of it was for his premature daughter, who was only 313 last year when she was the youngest player in history to qualify for Wimbledon and who defeated Williams on the way to round four.

It’s a measure of their soon-to-be fame that Gauff played at Melbourne Park’s third largest stadium on Wednesday, despite a match between two players who weren’t in the top 60 and a career grand slam between them – Quarterfinals were over a decade ago (Cirstea made it this far at the 2009 French Open).

In fact, every single Grand Slam game – “each” is, of course, a relative term, since this was number 9 – was placed on the career of 67th Gauff on a tournament pitch.

For Gauff, this was the first major match in a major in which she had a better placement than her opponent.

It didn’t seem that way at first: Gauff dropped the first set. After pushing things down to a third, she followed 3-0. After 3-3, Gauff needed to get through another good check: twice she had to leave two points.

But the American teenager paused in the penultimate game and then had to win.

How did Gauff get through this test?

“Just my will to win,” she said. “My parents always told me that I can come back no matter what the score is.”

Other winners were defending champion Novak Djokovic – it took him 95 minutes to overtake the Japanese joker Tatsuma Ito 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 – women’s No. 1 Ash Barty and two-time champion Petra Kvitova, A year ago she was runner-up in Osaka, Australia.

Osaka was through some frustration Wednesday grabbing her racket with both hands and cocking him on the floor, throwing a tennis ball away and kicking the racket on the court to boot.

Then she dropped into her next seat and put a towel over her head. She soon gathered and defeated Zheng Saisai 6-2, 6-4.

“I mean, my bat just magically flew out of my hand. I couldn’t control it, “said Osaka with a mischievous smile.” I think that’s how I dealt with my frustration. It was a bit childish. I just want to play a match without throwing or kicking my racket. That’s all I want. “

Perhaps because their press conference was taking place while Gauff and Cirstea were still playing, Osaka declined a question and sought some kind of foresight for the third round. She just said she was going to watch the end of the game.

In another notable result on the early day of day three, former Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki (# 1 and 2018) moved on as the last of her career in a tournament she announced. 5 win against Dayana Yastremska.

The 29-year-old Wozniacki pulled 5-1 to set in the opening, then 3-0 in the second and needed a total of six match points to close things. After that, she crumbled when “Sweet Caroline” boomed through the speakers in Margaret Court Arena.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

advertisement