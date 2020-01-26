advertisement

Coco Gauff said that playing at the Tokyo Olympics this year is “definitely the goal” after the 15-year-old Australian Open left the club.

Gauff’s fairytale race in Melbourne ended with the American Sofia Kenin, who left the teen sensation 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-0 behind in the fourth round on Sunday.

After dethroning defending champion Naomi Osaka, Gauff couldn’t get past Kenin to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-finals.

But number 67 in the world was in a good mood after the game when she wants to qualify for Tokyo 2020.

“That is definitely the goal,” Gauff told reporters when asked about the Olympics that begin in July. “Hopefully I can improve my ranking and qualify. I am sure that the cutoff is French Open.

“I’m pretty sure that I will only have three tournaments before the French Open. It will be difficult. But I will try as hard as possible. I definitely want to take part in the Olympic Games. I think that would be it . ” Pretty cool.”

Gauff shone on her first appearance in the main Australian Open draw when she beat Venus Williams, Sorana Cirstea and Osaka on the way to the round of 16.

“My short-term goal is to improve,” added Gauff. “That is the main thing. At 15 I’m fine. I still feel like I can do better. Even my parents, my team, everyone believes I can do better.”

“I don’t even think that this is a high point for me, even though I am doing well right now. The goal is simply to get better, to have these good runs at tournaments, to build up my experience and to play more tournaments with it I can be prepared for such games today. “

