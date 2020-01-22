advertisement

Delray Beach’s Coco Gauff defeated Sorana Cirstea in three sets at the Australian Open to beat Naomi Osaka, who lives in Boca Raton, in the third round.

MELBOURNE, Australia – Delray Beach’s 15-year-old Coco Gauff showed so much balance that he was always able to free himself from his deficits and finally prevailed for the third round of the Australian Open in Boca Raton.

>> MEET COCO GAUFF: Outside of tennis, she lives the life of a teenager: Instagram, FaceTime, family

Less than five months after their memorable meeting at the US Open, Osaka won this in two sets, then consoled a crying Gauff and encouraged them to turn to the crowd – the two will see each other again. As at that time, Osaka is the reigning master of the major and Gauff makes her tournament debut.

“I know what to expect,” said Gauff. “I’m looking forward to a good game.”

Against Sorana Cirstea, she was not in top form on Wednesday, but managed to free herself from the difficulties again and again and achieved a 4: 6, 6: 3, 7: 5 victory in more than two hours.

Gauff dropped the first sentence. After pushing the thing down to a third, she was followed by a 3-0 break. Even after Gauff returned to 3-all, she had to pass another gut check: she had lost two points twice.

>> GET TO KNOW NAOMI OSAKA: Palm Beach Post explains how the Boca Raton resident grows up on the world stage

But the American teenager paused in the penultimate game, then prevailed and showed the kind of emotions she had for much of the game, leaning forward and pumping her fist.

How did Gauff get through this test?

“Just my will to win,” she said. “My parents always told me that I can come back no matter what the score is.”

Osaka used to overcome some frustration by grabbing her racket with both hands and throwing it on the floor, throwing a tennis ball away, and then kicking the racket.

Then she collected herself and defeated Zheng Saisai 6-2, 6-4.

Next month, Goff will play an exhibition game at the Delray Beach Open, where she will face NCAA Division 1 single champion Estela Perez-Somarriba. The game will take place on Saturday, February 15th at 7pm.

In another notable result at the start of day three, 2018 champion Caroline Wozniacki continued a tournament she announced as the last of her career. She was able to make up for big deficits in each set for a 7-5, 7-5 win over Dayana Yastremska.

