15-year-old Coco Gauff, who was not seeded, defeated reigning champion Naomi Osaka in two sets at the Australian Open on Friday.

The American prodigy, who made her debut in Melbourne this year, won 6-3, 6-4 in the third round to avenge her heavy defeat at last year’s US Open.

The youngest player in the draw will face Sofia Kenin from the USA [14th] or Zhang Shuai from China.

“Oh my god. I lost the first round of juniors two years ago and now I’m here – that’s crazy,” said Gauff.

“I always said one point at a time and kept fighting because you never knew what was going on in that place.”

This was the second part of an emerging rivalry that could light up tennis for the next ten years or more after meeting at the US Open, where Osaka easily won.

Teenage girl Gauff, who had spent time with Serena Williams in the off-season, had said she would be less nervous and more aggressive this time.

And so it turned out that they played the first five games in just under 15 minutes in the Rod Laver Arena with 15,000 spectators.

Osaka, an experienced 22-year-old player, fired on the net to drop serve in game eight, then ended the first set in 32 minutes with undreamt-of errors.

“Come on!” Gauff cried, wrestling 67, but quickly made a name for himself as the most exciting prospect in women’s tennis.

The young American carried the momentum into the first game of the second set and broke a muffled and rattling Osaka, a two-time Grand Slam champion.

The Japanese paused 1-1 when Gauff fired into the net, but it was a rare mistake by the American, and she paused again before going 5-4 for the match.

The nervous teenager won on the first match point when Osaka hit the net.

Gauff introduced himself to the sports world at Wimbledon last year when she stunned Venus Williams in the first round as a qualifier.

She did the same with seven-time Grand Slam champion at her Melbourne debut this week, then came back from a set and won 3-0 against Sorana Cirstea on Wednesday.

When Gauff and Osaka met in New York, also on round three, five months ago, the world’s number one, Osaka, crushed the tearful and overwhelmed teenager 6: 3 and 6: 0 in just over an hour.

This first collision was also memorable for what happened after the teenager cried and Osaka comforted her before Osaka himself began to rise.

