MELBOURNE, Australia – Get ready for Coco Gauff vs. Venus Williams, Part II.

The stunning pair of tennis players – Gauff, 15, is the youngest woman at the Australian Open. Venus is the oldest – will compete against each other again in the first round of a Grand Slam tournament after the draw at Melbourne Park on Thursday and will reach a tough area, which also includes Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka.

Gauff had a breakout run at Wimbledon last year when she became the youngest qualifier in tournament history. Venus Williams was upset as the youngest player to reach the round of 16 since Martina Hingis in 1996.

The winner of Coco vs. Venus – no last names required – was able to compete with defending champion Osaka in the third round. The winner may meet Venus’ younger sister Serena, the 23-time major winner, in the quarterfinals.

Serena Williams has won the ASB Classic in Auckland, her first title since her victory at the 2017 Australian Open and her time off from the tour to have her daughter. She is eighth in Melbourne and meets Anastasia Potapova in the first round. Osaka opened against Marie Bouzkova.

Defending champions Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer were moved to the same half of the field at Melbourne Park, where the game starts on Monday, so they could meet in the semi-finals.

Second-placed Djokovic has won the Australian Open seven times and remained undefeated in the first ATP Cup, in which he led Serbia to the title. Federer has not contributed to his 20 Grand Slam titles since winning the 2018 Australian Open, his sixth title at Melbourne Park.

Rafael Nadal, who is in first place, could play a fourth-round game against Nick Kyrgios – the blockbuster at Wimbledon last year was memorable – and a planned quarter-final against Dominic Thiem, the man he played in the last two French Open – Endgames hit.

The so-called “Big Three of Men” teamed up with other stars, including Serena Williams, Osaka and Gauff, at the Rally for Relief on Wednesday evening, an exhibition event that raised millions of dollars for relief efforts to help forest parts Australia’s devastated at least 27 people and millions of animals died. Smoke from the bushfires had ranked Melbourne’s air quality among the worst in the world earlier this week.

Gauff looked cozy and relaxed in the company of champions.

Before the draw was revealed, Osaka said that until the day before her game, she would not like to see who she was playing against. She joked on a television show that if she were forced to watch the draw, she would leave the studio.

It will surely be of interest to you.

Osaka won twice in a row and won her first Grand Slam title at the 2018 US Open before winning in Australia last year. Her best run since then has been the fourth round at the US Open, where she thinks she has benefited from the experience.

“I tried to be defending champion at the US Open. I’m better prepared this time, “she said.

Ash Barty with the highest rank is in the same half of the game and is a potential semi-final player for Osaka.

Barty will open against Lesia Tsurenko. This quarter, Madison Keys with tenth starting position, runner-up at the 2017 US Open, and Petra Kvitova with seventh starting place, two-time Wimbledon champion and last year runner-up in Australia, had their first big final since a violent home attack in late 2016 they are career-threatening hand injuries.

Serena Williams strives to set the record for most women majors on Margaret Court, Australia.

After her drought on a 73rd career singles title in Auckland, Williams will again be one of the favorites at Melbourne Park, where she has won the title seven times since 2003.

In other outstanding first round games, five-time major champion Maria Sharapova, who acted as a joker due to an injury-related interruption in 2019, meets 19-year-old Donna Vekic and two-time major champion Simona Halep, the vice champion.Here it will be 2018 with Jennifer Brady busy that upset Barty at Brisbane International last week.

For men, fourth-placed US Open finalist Daniil Medvedev meets Frances Tiafoe, who made her breakthrough in the quarter-finals in Australia last year.

The planned quarter-finals for the men is Nadal against Thiem, Medvedev against Alexander Zverev, Djokovic against Stefanos Tsitsipas and Federer against Matteo Berrettni. The injury-related absence of Alex de Minaur brought Milos Raonic, runner-up at Wimbledon 2016, to 32nd and last place among men.

