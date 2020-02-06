advertisement

When “Narcos” killed Pablo Escobar, more than a few people thought that the show should have parked there and should not go any further.

Of course, the recurring theme in any criminal film or TV series is that no one knows when to go. Think of “Breaking Bad”, “The Sopranos”, “Chinatown” or whatever you can think of and you get the same question again – how much is enough? What ‘Narcos: Mexico’ is exploring is not only this question, but what are people willing to do to get it? The first season of “ Narcos: Mexico ” explored how the character of Diego Luna, Felix Gallardo, lost his way when his ambition pushed him to destroy his friends, his partners – but everything for what he thought be the right thing to do. These are well-trodden things, but done in such a way that it seemed unique.

In the second season, we see Gallardo dealing with the repercussions and still trying to keep his hand on the wheel as he begins to go further and further. The final episode saw the absolute horrors of what he was ready to do and introduced the unique DEA agent for Scoot McNairy. The first few episodes attract us by showing how ruthless and brutal the DEA is, and how few precious things they are not ready to do. Beat the suspects with bloody pulp, allowing innocent civilians to be executed, no matter what the cost – all to get their hands on the squares of Gallardo and Gallardo himself.

Scoot McNairy’s performance as DEA agent Walt Breslin so often overshadows the silent and constantly harassed portrayal of Diego Luna, but that’s the best thing about it. Indeed, when the two finally meet in the last episode, it is an explosive moment that is built regularly throughout the ten episodes. Luna’s performance is distinct from the kind of wild magnetism that Wagner Moura had as Pablo Escobar, but it is just as effective. Where Escobar was wild and vicious, Luna is cold and calculating. The contrast is also evident in the way the two manage politics in their respective countries.

Where Escobar wanted to integrate directly into the sphere of the political establishment, the second season of “ Narcos: Mexico ” explores how Gallardo wanted to use it as a shield and as a means of respectability. An entire episode explores how the 1988 general elections in Mexico were directly influenced and corrupted by drug traffickers, and why this was the case. Much of “Narcos: Mexico” is built on the brazen violence of it all, but it is the blatant corruption that is just as terribly compelling.

Where the first season touched on this, what the second season does is show how it all ends up carving out of something much bigger. In the end, what we see is a nation that is ready to destroy itself on the altar of neoliberalism and free trade to be taken seriously, and Felix Gallardo is no different. There are moments in the second season of “Narcos: Mexico” where he places it on a fairly thick layer.

Some scenes of gangland violence are juxtaposed with classical opera music, and like the first season, it borrows a lot from Francis Ford Coppola’s “ The Godfather ” in its aesthetics and on a large scale. However, for all this, he never escapes the development of the character and never has the impression of spinning the wheels. In ten episodes, “ Narcos: Mexico ” traces the path with a sure hand and clarity of vision so that, when it arrives in the final scene, you can guess what will follow – more blood, more war , most of everything.

