Yesterday, January 21, Coca-Cola refused to get rid of its disposable plastic bottles, claiming that people still wanted them.

Senior Vice President (SVP) and head of sustainability, Bea Perez, said that people like to buy Coca-Cola in plastic bottles because they are light and resealable. She also said that dropping plastic carries the risk of alienating customers and affecting sales.

In simple words, Coca-Cola – one of the largest producers of plastic waste – doesn’t get rid of its plastic bottles because it would not be beneficial for the company. Read: It protects itself and not the environment.

Perez’s comments came after Coca-Cola was voted the most polluting brand in a global plastic waste audit conducted by charity Break Free From Plastic last year.

The organization performed 484 beach cleanups in more than 50 countries in September and found that 11,732 pieces of the plastic collected came from Coca-Cola products – an amount greater than that of the next three global polluters combined.

Instead of offering real solutions to this real problem, Perez continued to offer wrong solutions – he promised to use at least 50% recycled material in Coca-Cola’s packaging by 2030 and to work with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) around the world to improve the collection.

Companies are not in business if we do not do justice to consumers. So if we change, recycle and innovate our bottling infrastructure, we have to show consumers the opportunities. You will change with us.

The problem, however, is that nothing changes. At least nothing important. The beverage giant produces around three million tons of plastic packaging annually, which corresponds to 200,000 bottles per minute.

Regardless of how much of it is recycled or how much of Coca-Cola’s packaging is made from recycled materials, it is not enough to make a difference. Because the more plastic the company produces, the more plastic pollutes the environment and the more plastic is pumped into our oceans. It is just a fact.

And as long as it is allowed, plastic pollution will continue to have a devastating impact on our environment, marine life and wildlife. Indeed, last year Sir David Attenborough described plastic pollution in a report by the Tearfund charity as an “unfolding disaster.”

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Perez said the company recognized that it must now be part of the solution and committed to recycling as many plastic bottles as necessary a long way by 2030. How can the company really be “part of the solution” if it refuses to dispose of single-use plastics?

Simply put: it cannot. Recycling plastic bottles is certainly better than non-recycling, and the promise to make packaging more recyclable is a step in the right direction – but at the moment, a step in the right direction is not cutting.

Plastic is a coarse pollutant and contributes to climate change in every phase, from extraction to use and disposal. Since plastic production is expected to double over the next twenty years and recycling rates for plastic break-ins will increase, Coca-Cola cannot solve this problem under any circumstances.

It’s time for Coca-Cola to take the lead instead of blaming consumers for their plastic problem. People don’t want plastic bottles. They want a future for their children.

This is true. Coca-Cola may say that people want plastic bottles, but I can assure you that we want a safe and healthy planet that more people can live on.

We already know that we are in the middle of a climate emergency. Last year, 11,000 scientists from around the world gathered to explain exactly this. The effects of climate change were felt in Australia and many other countries during the year.

We also know that single-use plastics only make the problem worse. According to a report by the Center for International Environmental Law, they pose a serious threat to climate change and demand that production be stopped immediately.

How can one of the largest manufacturers in the world avoid responsibility in this way? How can it pretend it’s not a major player in this game? And how should we, as individuals, reduce our own plastic consumption when large companies clearly cannot take care of it?

Coca-Cola cannot say that it is part of the solution without devoting itself to reducing plastic consumption – not even gradually over time. It is anything but. And by continuing to refuse to acknowledge this, it creates a dangerous precedent for everyone else.

Why would smaller companies or average Joe like you and me feel the need to reduce their own plastic consumption or the number of plastic bottles they buy if Coca-Cola continues to produce hundreds of thousands a minute? It’s easy to think, “Well, what is it all about?”

However, Kate Melges of Greenpeace USA Plastics Campaigner explains that Coca-Cola has simply not been exposed to the environmental crises facing communities around the world.

It is extremely convenient for the worst plastic polluter in the world to clean up after people clean up after their global cleanup.

The solution is not simply to replace one disposable material with another or to continue to use recycling. The solution is that Coca-Cola and other consumer goods giants are fundamentally considering how to deliver products to people, focus on reuse systems, and offer options without packaging.

We cannot afford how much inactivity Coke has shown so far. The company will soon see how sick and tired people are from its plastic addiction.

As long as manufacturers continue to put themselves first and prioritize business over the state of the environment, no change is expected. In any case, not worth mentioning.

Recycling is clearly not the solution here. to get rid of its disposable plastic.

UNILAD asked Coca-Cola for a comment.

