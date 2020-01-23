advertisement

January 23, 2020 against Steve Hanley

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Bea Perez, head of sustainability for Coca-Cola, announced this week that the company is not planning to leave single-use plastic bottles. Why? It is apparently the fault of the customer. They like the convenience of lightweight, resealable bottles, she says, and the company does not dare to deny customers what they want, because the company may lose market share.

Perez said that instead of cutting back on the number of bottles that her company uses every year, it will instead focus on increasing the collection and recycling of waste, as it aims to have 50% recycled plastic in its by 2030 to use bottles. In the world of science there are two responses to pollution – remediation and prevention. Recovery means putting a patch on the problem. Prevention means solving the problem. Coca-Cola clearly opts for remediation rather than finding a way to prevent the bottles it puts into circulation from contributing to the global supply of plastic waste. So far sustainable management.

Coca-Cola is one of the largest producers of plastic waste, according to the BBC. It produces around 3 million tonnes of plastic packaging per year – equivalent to 200,000 single-use plastic bottles per minute, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. In 2019, it turned out to be responsible for more plastic pollution than any other company, according to Break Free from Plastic. Nestlé and PepsiCo are in second and third place in the top ten of plastic polluters.

Coca-Cola says it will recycle as many bottles as it produces by 2030, but environmentalists are skeptical. Today, only 10% of plastic bottles are recycled and there seems to be no clear plan to significantly increase that percentage.

Perez told the WEF that her company recognizes that it must be ‘part of the solution’, but adds the following: ‘Business doesn’t do business if we don’t receive customers. So if we change our bottling infrastructure, switch to recycling and innovate, we also have to show consumers what the opportunities are. They will change with us. “

Her company says it would like to achieve its environmental and sustainability goals earlier than 2030 if possible without giving details on how that could be achieved. “We must achieve this goal and we will – there is no doubt about it,” Perez says, ignoring the old aphorism that hope is not a plan. Coca-Cola serves platitudes designed to ward off criticism of its business practices for as long as it can, while continuing to turn the planet into a global cesspool to make a profit.

Here’s a plan. Buy a reusable bottle. Fill it with your favorite drink. Be happy!

