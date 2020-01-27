advertisement

Doctors can do amazing things these days.

After losing his thumb in a terrible shoe repair accident, David Lee thought he would lose his job. Fortunately, the doctors were able to find a replacement … on his foot.

It was his big toe.

Now, after a long recovery, Mr. Lee cobbles as if nothing had happened.

The professional shoemaker cut off the heel of a shoe in January last year when his hand got caught in the machine, reports SWNS. The accident reportedly resulted in Mr. Lee’s thumb being severed from his hand.

“I asked someone to call an ambulance, but I couldn’t see how bad it was. I saw my thumb fall on the floor,” he said to SWNS. “I wasn’t in pain, though. I started out not looked when I compressed it with my sweater. I calmly shut the machines down in the store. I knew immediately how bad it was and was just afraid that I could no longer repair shoes. “

media_cameraDavid Lee said the toe replacement meant that he could still work. Image: SWNS

Mr. Lee admits that he “cried my eyes when I thought about it when I thought I was going to lose my shop. I was more concerned than my thumb, because that’s my passion. “

Amazingly, according to Lee, he felt “no pain at all” and switched off his machines because it was going so quickly. Then he “went out on a cigarette while I waited for the ambulance”.

After being taken to a nearby hospital, he was taken to the Pulvertaft Hand Center at the Royal Derby Hospital, where doctors suggested using his big toe as a thumb replacement. Mt Lee agreed and said his main concern was his business.

When asked about his new limb, he said, “It feels hard to have a toe where the thumb should be.”

Now that he has recovered from the injury, Mr. Lee is back on the cobblestones and can even paint shoes with his toe thumb, which he thinks is a hobby of his.

This article originally appeared in Fox News and has been reproduced with permission

Originally published as a bizarre solution to horror accidents at work

