Every year, tourists flock to Cobargo, Batemans Bay, Mallacoota and other beach towns in search of a piece of paradise on the Australian coast.

Now these idyllic cities have turned into apocalyptic scenes as the nation’s devastating bushfires approached with confirmation of at least two lost lives and other unaccounted-for people.

Houses were razed and main streets destroyed.

Dramatic and heartbreaking before and after photos have emerged that reveal the true horror caused by the fire.

Cobargo

Cobargo – a village in southeastern New South Wales with only 776 residents – is one of many Australian cities affected by the fire crisis.

63-year-old Robert Selway and his 29-year-old son Patrick died when they were left behind to protect their home near Cobargo from the fire on Badja Forest Road.

Robert’s wife found her bodies when she returned to the property yesterday.

Photos of Cobargo’s main street before and after the city fires show the extent of the damage. Social media users share photos of the picturesque and historic main street, which has now been “completely destroyed”.

Cobargo's historic main street. The main street of Cobargo was completely destroyed.

Mallacoota

Some of the most dramatic photos of the fires come from Mallacoota in Victoria, where the sky turned dark red on Tuesday morning.

Up to 4,000 people spent New Year’s Eve on a beach in the city as bushfires raged through the area.

Mallacoota Wharf before the bushfire disaster. Mallacoota Wharf. Betka Road, Mallacoota.

GENOA

The historic Genoa Bridge over the Genoa River in Victoria was built between 1926 and 1928.

It was enveloped in flames on New Year’s Eve.

The historic bridge has gone up in flames. Genoa Bridge.

BATEMANS BAY

The popular area on the south coast of New South Wales was also hit hard by the fires. The images posted on social media revealed an eerie, blackened sky as Rauch enveloped Batemans Bay, Merimbula, Corrigans Beach, and many other regions.

It is believed that houses have been lost and tourists and locals have fled to the beach to escape the flames.

Batemans Bay Mini Golf

Corrigans Beach just became incredibly dark and red. The photo doesn’t do it justice. Dreadful. I’m not sure if we’re still safe here (on the beach). The city of Batemans Bay with 20,000 inhabitants burns. #NSWfires pic.twitter.com/83grVddl1s

Araluen Motor Lodge in Batemans Bay. The view from the Araluen Motor Lodge.

This is the view we take today compared to last year when we stayed with our in-laws for our summer vacation in Merimbula. We can hear fire helicopters landing at the airport but see nothing. #NSWfires pic.twitter.com/2JqP2HbfTH

– Fiona Purcell (@FiPurcell), December 31, 2019

Originally published as before and after pictures, they show the anger of the fire

