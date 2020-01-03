advertisement

Firefighter found in burnt out vehicle

A family grieving for a father and son who died in a fire in Cobargo has suffered another blow from fraudsters who used the tragedy to solicit donations from the public.

The abuse of the tragedy has contributed to the misery for the Salway family, which was in shock for the first time when 29-year-old Patrick and his 63-year-old father Robert were killed to protect their farm.

advertisement

Robert’s older mother Edna died within 30 hours without knowing the fate of her son and grandson.

media_cameraPatrick, 29, and his 63-year-old father Robert Salway were killed when they tried to save their home and farm equipment from the raging forest fire in Badja on Monday evening. Image: Facebook

Dean Hancock, who is married to Patrick’s sister Kellie-Anne, went to Facebook to confirm that on New Year’s Day they had “suffered another loss from the peaceful death of Robert’s mother Edna”.

“As some would know, my beautiful wife Kellie-Anne comes from one of the most affected regions of the NSW fire department, Cobargo,” wrote Hancock.

“Kellie-Anne is doing fine even though her family is cut off both on the street and in communication, which makes it very difficult to worry about how she needs it.”

Ms. Salway died within 30 hours of Robert and Patrick’s death.

media_cameraPatrick Salway with his wife Renee. Image: Facebook

The family is also disappointed after scammers launched an online fundraiser to receive donations from members of the public.

Nearly 60 people raised nearly $ 4,000 before the fundraiser was reported and discontinued.

Ms. Hancock and her husband first found out about the fraud from their niece, whose name was used to set up the fraud account.

She realized when she received unexpected news from Wellwishern.

Mr. Hancock reported fraud to NSW police and AFP, saying that those behind the fundraiser are “being held accountable.”

“There will never be a GoFundMe page for this family,” he said.

Fair Trade NSW has urged the public to be aware that “scammers are smart” and “use events like bushfires to fraudulently take money from others”.

media_cameraPatrick Salway died trying to defend his property against a bush fire in Cobargo with his father Robert Salway. Image: Facebookmedia_cameraPatrick Salway died when he and his father Robert Salway tried to defend their property against a bush fire in Cobargo. Image: Facebook

In honor of Salways, Hancock said, “Robert and Patrick were two of the most sincere and family-oriented men I’ve ever met.”

“They will leave a huge hole in the dynamics not only of this family, but of the entire community.”

He added that the houses of his wife’s siblings nearby were “fairly intact,” even though they “suffered huge losses on their farms.”

media_cameraPatrick Salway and Ms. Renee.media_cameraPatrick Salway and Ms. Renee.

Patrick and Robert’s bodies were found early Tuesday by a family member on their property in Wandella, about 10 km northwest of Cobargo.

Patrick’s wife Renee – who is expecting the couple’s second child – wrote on social media shortly after her death, saying that her family was “broken” when she was concerned with the loss of the young father.

“I love you now, I still love you, I always have it and I will always do it. I’ll see you again, Patrick, my best friend, ”she said.

Ange Kane, resident of media_cameraCobargo, said Robert and Patrick Salway are “amazing people” who have done a lot for the community. Picture: Gary Ramage

The owner Ange Kane said that her city could rebuild all of this, but could never replace father Robert Salway and son Patrick, who died in the fire.

“They were good people, good people who did a lot for the community,” she told the Daily Telegraph.

“Cobargo can be replaced, but we cannot replace the amazing two men we lost.”

Originally published as Three Generations of the Family Lost in 30 Hours

advertisement