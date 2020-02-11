advertisement

Ivanka Trump defied the cool New England in style.

The first daughter arrived in New Hampshire yesterday, February 10, to promote her father, President Donald Trump, in front of elementary school in New England. Trump wears Suzannah’s Hunter coat with a check pattern with velvet buttons and a silhouette inspired by vintage. The British label has the coat in stock for £ 1,750 or about $ 2,267.

Ivanka Trump at a Cops for Trump rally in Portsmouth, N.H. on February 10.

CREDIT: Robert F. Bukaty / Shutterstock

For shoes, Trump reached for a style that she has had since at least 2018. At the University of Pennsylvania, alum wore Gianvito Rossi’s knee-high boots. The shoes have a 3.5-inch block heel, a round toe section and a leather upper. A lace accent on the ankle gives the style a certain edge. While the Gianvito Rossi silhouette is no longer in stock, it was previously retailed for $ 1,300.

Trump carried a Loewe handbag, which is available at Nordstrom.com for $ 2,850.

No wonder the White House executive advisor chose Gianvito Rossi shoes because the designer has been a long-time favorite of hers. Other popular shoe brands from Trump are Burberry, Jimmy Choo and Rothy. In terms of clothing, she is often seen in designers like Dolce & Gabbana, Carolina Herrera and Max Mara.

Trump’s busy day in New Hampshire included attending a Cops for Trump rally in Portsmouth, attending the Airport Diner in Manchester with Vice President Mike Pence, and appearing at her father’s rally in Manchester.

