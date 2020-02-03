advertisement

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina chief football coach Jamey Chadwell has announced the hiring of assistant coach Addison Williams on Monday.

Williams comes to Coastal Carolina in 2019 after a season as an analyst and assistant to the head coach for Auburn Football.

He will train security at the CCU.

Williams ventured from Furman to Auburn, where he was promoted to defensive coordinator in spring 2019 after Chad Staggs left CCU.

Under Staggs at Furman, Williams was the cornerback coach for the 2017 and 2018 seasons, helping the Paladins to share in the Southern Conference 2018 title.

From 2013-16 Williams was the defensive coach (2013-16) and defensive coordinator (2016) at Tusculum College, where he was mentor for the defensive newcomer of the year at the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) 2016 and for the American Jay Boyd and All Appeared – American Cameron Thomas, who led the league in interceptions (5) and defended in 2015 (15).

Williams played three seasons for South Carolina from 2007 to 2009, playing 26 games before an injury ended his career. He was a three-time member of the SEC’s academic list of honors and received the Harold White GPA Award in 2009. He served as a student assistant coach for the 2010 Gamecocks that won the SEC East title, and was an assistant defensive graduate in South Carolina in 2011-12. He helped the Gamecocks to a 22-4 overall record and won both in the Capital One and Outback bowls.

During his time at the USC, he worked with SEC defenders. Antonio Allen, D.J. Swearinger and Stephon Gilmore.

Williams is from Atlanta, Ga., Where he received a bachelor’s degree in sports and entertainment management from South Carolina in 2010.

