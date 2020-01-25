advertisement

The Coast Guard held a safety and ice rescue seminar in Chippewa County on Saturday.

Several members discussed how to prepare for outings on the ice, what to do in the event of a fall, and the tools used by rescue personnel in the event of an emergency.

They were on Munuscong Bay, just east of Pickford, where the ice was about a foot thick.

advertisement

Coast Guard hosts winter safety seminars every year to help people prepare

“It is important to know what to do if you find yourself in a situation where you fall through the ice,” said Cody West, of the Coast Guard sector of Sault Ste. Married.

“It is also beneficial for everyone to see the capabilities of the emergency services that are in the region to be able to come and collect them.”

The Coast Guard reminds everyone that no ice is 100% safe.

They say that it is always important to know the conditions before leaving.

advertisement