January 20, 2020

India witnessed a sharp increase in new coal-based power generation capacity last year, with dirty power plants accounting for 44% of the total new power generation capacity added in the country. The share is a huge increase of only 21% in 2017 and 25% in 2018.

The Indian power generation sector witnessed 7.8 gigawatts of net coal-fired generation capacity that came online in 2019. The addition of net generation capacity in the fossil fuels sector in general was only marginally lower at 7.7 gigawatts due to some retirements in the diesel-powered generation.

At the end of December 2019, fossil-fueled India capacity was 230.7 gigawatts, including 205.2 gigawatts of coal-fired capacity. It is interesting to note that outside the renewable energy sector, India has succeeded in adding new coal-only capacity. Apart from diesel, which shrinks in installed capacity, no net capacity has been added via gas, nuclear or large hydro technologies. India defines large hydropower projects as projects with a production capacity of more than 25 megawatts.

The share of renewable energy technologies in new added capacity fell sharply after two consecutive years to rise. Renewable energy registered a share of 57% in added new capacity, a decrease of 74% in 2018. The share of wind energy in new capacity had a share of 13%, unchanged from last year, while the share of solar energy decreased from 50% in 2018 to 44% in 2019.

A total wind energy capacity of 2.4 gigawatts has been added, bringing the total capacity to 37.5 gigawatts at the end of 2019. Solar capacity increased from 26 gigawatts at the end of 2018 to 33.7 gigawatts in December 2019, an addition of 7.7 gigawatts. Capacity increase in solar energy fell to a low of three years, as India saw a capacity increase of 8 gigawatt and 8.9 gigawatt in 2017 and 2018.

Despite the decline in new capacity additions from the renewable energy sector, particularly solar and wind energy, India’s installed capacity mix is ​​becoming increasingly cleaner. At the end of 2019, the share of fossil fuels in India’s capacity mix had fallen to 62.6% compared to 69.8% at the end of 2015. The share of solar energy rose from 1.5% to 9.1% and the share of renewable energy has risen. increased from 13.2% to 23.3% in the same period.

As of December 31, 2019, the installed production capacity of India was 368.7 gigawatts.

