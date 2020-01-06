advertisement

A new documentary that celebrates the 20th anniversary of the California music festival Coachella will premiere on YouTube Originals on March 31, ahead of the Coachella Festival 2020, which YouTube announced on Monday.

YouTube Originals is a partner of the Coachella Valley music and art festival for “Coachella: 20 years in the desert”. The documentary is produced and directed by Chris Perkel and features never-before-seen footage, interviews, and performances by former and current Coachella artists. I traveled to Indio, California in the 20 years of the festival.

The actors of the documentary include Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Kanye West, Daft Punk, Travis Scott, BLACKPINK, LCD-Soundsystem, Anger against the Machine, Pixies, Swedish House Mafia, Jane’s Addiction, Björk, The White Stripes, Madonna, Moby, Beck , Radiohead, Arcade Fire, Guns’ N Roses, Jay-Z and more.

The Coachella document complements other YouTube originals that focus on music, including Coldplay’s Everyday Life – Live in Jordan and The Gift: Johnny Cash’s Journey. The documentary will also be available to YouTube users free of charge with ads and advertisements. free for YouTube Premium members.

YouTube also announced on Monday that it will return for the tenth consecutive year as an official playlist and live stream partner for Coachella’s two weekends, which take place on the weekend of April 10 and again on April 19.

Raymond Leon Roker and Paul Tollett are executive producers of the documentary, a production by Goldenvoice and Hamsterdam, in collaboration with AEG Studios.

Susanne Daniels is the global director of original content on YouTube. Alex Piper, head of unscripted at YouTube Originals, and Margaret Burris, head of development at YouTube Originals, will head Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert for the global platform. Lyor Cohen is the worldwide head of music for YouTube. Ali Rivera is the leader of artist partnerships and live music.

The headliners Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, Calvin Harris, Flume, Lana Del Rey, Thom Yorke, Lil Uzi Vert and Run the Jewels appear at the Coachella Festival 2020.

Neon Carnival illuminates Coachella and Stagecoach party scenes with detective Pikachu (photos)

Neon Carnival was used twice this year when Brent Bolthouse and Jeffrey Bests prominent Coachella side party were extended to the Stagecoach Festival overnight. Hollywood and sports stars celebrated with “Pokemon Detective Pikachu” in the desert when the Bashes were sponsored by the Warner Bros./Legendary movie.

Darren Criss, Cuba Gooding Jr., Scott Eastwood and Rob Gronkowski were among the famous faces celebrating the Pokémon character in the desert

