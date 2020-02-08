advertisement

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane refused to reveal the locker room secrets, but admitted that his team was desperately trying to balance the outcome of the Copa del Rey.

Madrid lost 4: 3 to Real Sociedad in the quarter-finals on Thursday, which made the outcome all the more uncomfortable when it faced its own fans at Santiago Bernabeu.

The chance to move the loss quickly into the background is on Sunday in Pamplona when the La Liga leader takes on Osasuna.

When asked about the mood in the Madrid camp, Zidane, whose team was unbeaten in 21 games before his cup blow, revealed little.

“What happens in the locker room stays there,” he said. “We analyzed the game. We are not happy with the result, but luckily there is another game only three days later and now we are concentrating on this game.”

“It’s not the end of the world. So far, a lot of good work has been done.”

self-confidence

Madrid started three points this weekend ahead of bitter rival Barcelona, ​​who suffered their own cup misery through Athletic Bilbao.

Midfield Osasuna was defeated by a draw this season, 10 of the 22 games ended. Madrid won in September, however, when Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes scored a 2-0 home win.

“In the last 20, 21 games, I’ve said we don’t have to win anything yet,” said Zidane. “We have to fight, fight away until the end of the season.

“We have one game on Sunday and another game afterwards and it will be non-stop. The players have a lot of confidence.

“I was a player. I know what it’s like to be in your shoes. It’s not easy to play every three days and play your best football in every game.”

“We played against a team that played very well and never stopped running. No team had run against us this season.”

“We will undoubtedly have more games like this. I will always defend my players.”

Hard game

Zidane made a number of changes for the cup duel, but appears to be restoring his strongest team available for the Osasuna game.

“There will be movement and rotation. I can make mistakes,” he said. “But I’m confident in my players and we have to praise Real Sociedad for how they played.”

“I have decisions I have to make and I am the responsible man here and that will not change.”

Zidane added: “We know what game to expect on Sunday. It’s another tough game and I always say the same thing, but it’s a tough team, tough terrain and they have things very good this season well done.

“We know what kind of game and opponents we are facing. It’s going to be a tough 90 minutes and we have to give everything. It’s another final for us.”

