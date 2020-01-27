advertisement

A coach paid tribute to a Derbyshire footballer who died this weekend.

Jordan Sinnott died in hospital on Saturday January 25 after two incidents in Retford, Nottinghamshire.

The officers were called to Retford late Friday evening and again early Saturday.

The death of the 25-year-old triggered an investigation into murder.

People spoke and paid tribute, reports NottinghamshireLive.

Mr. Sinnott played for Matlock Town and flowers were left at the club’s Proctor Cars Stadium.

Footballer Jordan Sinnott, 25.

(Image: Jez Tighe / PA Wire)

Richard Lawrence, 42, head coach of Boston United goalkeepers, who worked with Mr. Sinnott when he played at Chesterfield, paid tribute outside of Matlock’s field.

He said, “Our thoughts are with his family. He was a beloved boy, a great player, well thought out in the football community and it is just an absolute tragic loss for everyone.

“In this sad time, we wish everyone good luck and hope that his family will remain strong.”

Retired architect John Cater, 76, of Hackney Road, Matlock, said he occasionally looks at and pays tribute to Chesterfield and Matlock.

“I read it on my iPhone, I was very, very sad to hear that,” he said.

“I did not know this gentleman. I am passionate about football and I sometimes go to Matlock, but not very often.

“I was born in Chesterfield, so I knew he had also played for Chesterfield and Alfreton.

“It is very, very sad indeed. I was very sad to hear about it because, as far as I am concerned, he is a sports comrade.

“And, yes, it was a shocking incident.”

He wanted to convey his support to Mr. Sinnott’s family.

“I am very sad to realize that you have lost a son and I have great sympathy for you and I wish you all the best,” he said.

Jessica Greenangh, 26, a supervisor at Matlock, said that her thoughts and prayers were with Mr. Sinnott’s family.

“This is devastating news, I feel bad for the family,” she said.

Nottingham Forest also paid tribute, saying in a tweet: “Everyone’s thoughts at the NFFC are with Jordan’s friends and family at this sad time.”

And former Reds midfielder Andy Reid, who recently returned to the City Ground as the academy’s technical coach with the U-23s, tweeted, “It’s awful, awful! Condolences to the Jordan’s family. RIP mate. “

Police were originally called to the Dominie Cross Wetherspoon pub in Grove Street, Retford, after a report by a group of eight men and women who were involved in a disturbance in the pub parking lot just after 11.25 p.m. Friday.

A spokesperson for the pub chain said video surveillance footage had been turned over to the police.

Officers were later called to assist the paramedics in treating Mr. Sinnott, who was found unconscious with an alleged skull fracture following an incident at around 2 a.m. in the town market square. .

He died in hospital on Saturday before 6 p.m., surrounded by his family.

Four men were arrested. Three are still being interviewed and a fourth has been charged with separate incident offenses.

Detective Inspector Justine Wilson, who is leading the investigation, said, “Retford is a fantastic city with a close-knit community, and I would like to appeal directly to this community to make it happen. Jordan’s family deserves answers, so come talk to us.

“We are progressing with the investigation but we have unanswered questions.

“I know there are people out there who have seen what has happened and who can answer these questions for us, so I would like to appeal directly to you – please do the right thing, not just for but for Jordan’s family. “

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call the force at 101.

Criminals can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The agents also opened an online portal where people can send information. It is accessible via the Nottinghamshire police website.

