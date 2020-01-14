advertisement

The owners of the Ashbourne Blenheim Road cooperative store asked to extend the parking lot of the complex to facilitate the use of the racks by buyers.

The Central England Co-operative has applied for a building permit to grow the berries in the green space between the three stores and Derby Road by several meters, following customer reviews.

The new bays would be slightly wider and longer than in the current configuration, which would cost space – reducing the number of bays from 25 to 24.

But the plan would make the current two-way system that runs in front of store fronts much wider, and allow more leeway to enter and exit the bays.

A company spokesperson, owner of the land, said, “The Central England Co-operative has submitted plans to the Derbyshire Dales district council to improve the existing parking spaces at our Blenheim Road development in Ashbourne.

“These plans were submitted after monitoring the car park since the opening of the development and following the feedback from our customers and members.

“It is hoped that the plans will allow a safer maneuver for site visitors inside and outside the parking spaces.”

The company has also responded to complaints from residents and city councilors about the parking lot next to the complex, on its facade with Derby Road.

Trucks and other heavy vehicles have been seen hoisting up the sidewalk or even climbing the sidewalk while drivers are using stores and city councilors have suggested using some of the site’s green space to create a rest area for vehicles.

But Derbyshire County Council has alluded to plans to prevent parking of vehicles on Derby Road by introducing double yellow lines.

The Cooperative’s spokesperson said: “The Central England Cooperative has no legal rights on the road where illegal parking appears to occur and therefore has no rights to enforce.

Truck parking at Derby Road

“However, as part of the initial planning request, the Company accepted and subsequently made a financial contribution to the work on the motorways, including the yellow line restrictions and the” keep clear “road markings. .

“Central England Co-op will work with the local council and the motorway authority to the best of their ability to ensure the safety of all users of the site and the industrial area at large.”

The former motorhome showroom is currently occupied by the Co-op store, a Greggs bakery and a chip shop and the Co-op – the first store to arrive, was opened in October 2018.

Plans for the new parking layout are to be reviewed by the Derbyshire Dales District Council in the coming weeks.

