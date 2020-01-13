advertisement

The popular Koop bookstore collapsed in administration in October – and now the company has suffered another massive blow.

The University Cooperative Bookshop Limited – better known as Co-op Bookshop – appointed administrators Phil Carter, Andrew Scott and Daniel Walley of PwC with debts of around $ 15 million a few months ago.

In addition to the company’s university bookstore, the company owns 63 Curious Planet stores nationwide – a well-known educational retailer previously known as Australian Geographic and My Geographic.

The business, originally founded by multimillionaire Dick Smith, was bought a few years ago by the co-op bookshop parent company of Myer Family Investments.

The administrators had tried to find a buyer to take over this business. However, in a statement shared today, this no longer appears to be an option.

The statement showed that after a “comprehensive sales campaign” “no realizable offers” had been received.

As a result, the staff were “unfortunately” informed that the curious was being closed gradually

Planet store network will take place “in the next six to eight weeks”.

“A number of discussions with interested parties have already been held and are still ongoing. However, no acceptable offer has yet been made to purchase some or all of the Curious Planet store network, ”said Scott.

“While we’re still open to offers from potential buyers, we currently have no choice but to start properly closing the shops.

“We continued to trade Curious Planet stores during the Christmas shopping season and intend to keep the stores open shortly to ensure that consumers have the opportunity to buy discount items that are currently on sale.”

According to Scott, the planned closings of the Curious Planet stores did not affect the sales process of the Co-op bookshop business, which was “in an advanced stage”.

He said that although it is expected that all employee entitlements will be met, the timing of the payment “cannot be determined with certainty at the current time.”

CO-OP’S DOWNFALL

The Co-op Bookshop was founded in 1958 by two students from the University of Sydney and for decades was the contact point for countless students who were looking for university textbooks.

But last October, sales had dropped.

“The combination of weak retail sales just before Christmas and a 40 percent drop in over-the-counter sales last year left the board with no choice but to appoint a volunteer administrator who is proud of the organization through this period,” said Chairman Joe Merhi in a statement at the time.

“The cooperative, which was founded in 1958, can look back on a proud history in the service of its members, which now has almost two million Australians. However, the massive decline in textbook purchases has led the board to address the potential risks of diligently and proactively trading during the Christmas season. “

The explosion of online shopping is believed to have played a significant role in the decline, including the arrival of competitors like Zookal, a company that helps students learn at more affordable prices by allowing them to buy new textbooks online rent and buy. Founded by Australian colleagues in 2011.

In the run-up to its decline, Co-op Bookshop was also faced with difficult questions about mysterious payments of more than half a million dollars.

Last month news.com.au reported that when the Co-op bookshop was on the verge of collapse and nervous suppliers owed millions of outstanding bills, a company controlled by its CEO received hundreds of thousands of dollars in payments for leather hats.

Jacaru Australia, a Gold Coast-based company controlled by Thorsten Wichtendahl, CEO of Co-op, has received more than $ 857,000 in retail payments this year.

Part of this money went to goods that had not yet been delivered, even if other providers, including textbook publishers and toy sellers, were waiting to be paid for products that were already on the shelves.

RETAIL WOES

Curious Planet’s closings have followed a number of other major retail slumps in recent months.

Earlier this month, it was announced that McWilliam’s Wines – the country’s sixth largest wine company, run by the same family for more than 140 years – had appointed volunteer administrators, while video game favorite EB Games should close at least 19 stores nationwide within a few weeks the Bardot fashion chain will close 58 stores nationwide by March.

This shock news comes after a 2019 horror that resulted in the collapse of a number of Australian companies, with some international players also having to fold in recent months.

Last January, men’s fashion retailer Ed Harry took over the volunteer management, and a week later, Australian sportswear favorite Skins found that he was about to fail after filing for bankruptcy at a Swiss court.

At the end of the month, the beauty empire Napoleon Perdis announced that the 56 Australian stores of the cult makeup chain had closed due to inventory. Administrators have been appointed and countless businesses have collapsed since then.

The trailblazer for shoes, Shoes of Prey, saw its decline in March last year with British fashion giant Karen Millen, who announced in September that all Australian stores will soon be closed and around 80 jobs are at risk.

In October, the burger chain Benny Burger was entrusted with the administration by star chef Shannon Bennett from Melbourne. A few days later, seven Red Rooster stores in Queensland followed and then the Australian Activewear Sensation Stylerunner, which has since been sold to Accent Group Limited.

In November, it became known that the popular furniture and household goods company Zanui got into difficulties after the sudden entry into the voluntary administration and abandoned angry customers.

Later that month, Muscle Coach, a leading fitness company, was volunteered for administration after a director received a devastating diagnosis and the company incurred nearly $ 1 million in debt.

Then the famous Criniti restaurant chain took over the voluntary management and several of the 13 locations across the country were to be closed permanently. Followed closely by the discount legend Dimmeys.

The Australian department store Harris Scarfe was also managed voluntarily in mid-December.

