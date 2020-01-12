advertisement

The co-founder of a Derby venue that brought the stars of the 1970s cabaret to the city died at the age of 82.

Julian Beck’s contacts in the entertainment world have helped him introduce artists such as Sir Bruce Forsyth, Sir Ken Dodd and Tommy Cooper to the Talk of the Midlands Theater Club on Mill Street.

Open between 1971 and 1976, The Talk, as it was affectionately known, also gave local talent the chance to perform on the same stage as some of the best-known British singers and comedians.

Mr. Beck, who shared the role of hosting and entertaining club people with his business partner Tom Barnes, unfortunately died of complications from dementia on Saturday, January 4.

Now his brother-in-law Chris Beech has paid tribute to the man he described as “the smartest and most interesting person” he has ever met.

The Talk of the Midlands Theater Club at Mill Street, Derby was opened for five years in the 1970s

Mr. Beck was born in London on August 18, 1937. His family moved to Alrewas as he grew up.

He attended Burton College and served in the military police in Germany before becoming an actor.

Beech said: “Upon his return to England, he had a number of jobs: selling coffee in a van to mount production and becoming an actor on the London theater circuit. He appeared at the Dublin theater where his look resembled that of Robert Mitchum.

“He was a good actor and remained so until the end. Julian went to work for the Watneys brewery, which gave him contacts in the world of show business and gave birth to the Talk of the Midlands.

Julian Beck served in the military police in Germany

“With his partner and very good friend, Tommy Barnes, Julian managed to sign contracts with Billy Marsh in London, who had most of the best stars on their London Palladium books.

“He got numbers from America to perform in London and The Talk.

“Julian’s days at The Talk, helping everyone he met were the happiest of his life.

“He took Frankie Vaughan to Cromford to fish, met Elvis, and dragged Tommy Cooper to a pub in Derby’s West End to perform at The Talk.

“Tommy Cooper was late for his performance because he said” I met a guy who is really interesting “.”

Julian Beck with former professional boxer Jack Bodell

Derby musician Ron Cooper spent three years at The Talk and is very appreciative of the opportunity Mr. Beck has given him.

Mr. Cooper, 74, and his father, Bert, were part of the large group of 18 members Ron Cooper who provided the accompanying music for performance acts including Sir Bruce Forsyth.

Cooper said, “I was there from the start, and we did a three-year race, working seven nights a week with the big band.

“They had a lot of great international concerts and it was a pretty incredible thing for Derby and the region.

“It put me in the position where I played for all these famous people, and I am absolutely grateful to Julian for giving me the opportunity to do so.”

“We tended to have as much fun as possible, he liked what he was doing and being in this environment.”

Julian Beck with Ron Cooper in London in May 2018

Unfortunately, Mr. Beck was diagnosed with bowel cancer about 16 years ago and most recently suffered from dementia.

Beech says his brother-in-law has given many people, including Mr. Cooper, the chance to work with the stars.

Beech added: “Over the past 16 years, Julian has recovered from bowel cancer and in recent years has suffered from dementia, the complications of which he died at 4 a.m. on January 4.

“He had an incredible ability to put people at ease and helped the people who met him to believe that they were the most important of all in the room.

“He was a very well-read man and without a doubt, the smartest and most interesting person I have ever met.”

He will be missed by his wife Suzanne, his younger brother Richard, his brother-in-law Chris, their children, their grandchildren and their great-grandchildren.

