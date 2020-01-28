advertisement

The days leading up to the latest CNN Democratic debate were obviously stressful for Bernie Sanders after two new bombshell claims were raised about his presidential campaign. The first story alleged that Sanders once made sexist remarks to Elizabeth Warren at a private meeting, while the latest story reveals footage of a Bernie 2020 salaried organizer advocating for political violence and terrorist acts. For weird reasons, one story is getting far more attention than the other.

The shocking images came from Project Veritas, a covert journalism group that has been exposing corruption and prejudice on CNN on numerous occasions. Sanders was already in the network chair following Warren’s claim, and suppressing this would probably change the course of the whole debate. But an ongoing feud seems to be preventing CNN from entertaining PV history, even if it can be used to help them sabotage Sanders’ campaign.

On Monday, the CNN piece came to the headlines when Warren claimed Sanders once sexually harassed her at a private meeting in 2018. According to a self-verified Warren claim, Sanders said he did not believe a woman could win presidency. So on Tuesday, moderators came in charge of several articles for Sanders on claims of sexism, but any concerns by his radical field organizer managed to dispel the debate.

Earlier that day, footage was released showing Kyle Jurek, an organizer of the Sanders’ 2020 election campaign defending attack on police officers, burning cities, killing ideological opponents and backing the gulags, among others. Jurek’s claims include Sanders’ campaign directly and predict the answers that would follow if he loses the election.

“If Bernie doesn’t get the nomination or she goes to a second round at the DNC Convention, f * cking Milwaukee will burn,” he said.

Jurek continues: “The cops will be the ones beaten in Milwaukee.”

He goes on to explain how the United States, like Nazi Germany, will have to spend billions of dollars re-educating Trump supporters, or “Nazis” as he calls them. According to Jurek, this is what Bernie’s free education proposal is all about – re-educating the “Nazis”.

“Germany had to spend billions of dollars re-educating their people not to be Nazi. Like, we would probably have to do the same fkk here,” Jurek tells the reporter.

He goes on: “This is kind of what Bernie is all about like” hey, free education for everyone! “Because we’re going to have to teach you not to be a f * cking Nazi.”

The Sanders campaign has not yet commented on any of the claims made by the salaried employee.

But none of this was of interest to CNN or any of the moderators that night. In fact, over a week later, the story has never been mentioned or covered by the network once. You think a network that continues to claim to be impartial will entertain stories from all walks of journalism, not just from the resources they personally like. Rather, they have doubled over the sexism allegations they grill Sanders on stage.

“Why did you say that?” Sanders was asked about the comment.

He replied, “Well, actually, I didn’t say it.” Followed by many reasons why claims are invalid.

The moderator continued: “Senator Sanders, I do not want to be clear here. You’re saying you’ve never told Senator Warren that a woman can’t win an election? ”

“That’s correct,” he said.

Moderator Abby Phillips redirected the question to Warren as if everything Sanders had just said had disappeared into thin air. She asked, “Senator Warren, what did you think when Senator Sanders told you a woman couldn’t win the election?” To which she replied, “I disagreed.” The pivot was so unfair and biased that it sparked a wave of laughter in the room and a sense of disbelief about what just happened. Many people envisioned Sanders diving in for the footage, but it never happened.

What, then, happens every time an attempt to plunge a politician is backed by so absurd and unfair claims? For one, the claims of sexism have not hurt Sanders in the least. In fact, they seem to have helped him considerably. Shortly afterwards, Sanders announced that in the two days following the debate, he had received more than 200,000 contributions totaling nearly $ 4 million. CNN’s stain has returned very badly.

They could easily have used Project Veritas’ story, to their advantage, over claims of sexism to erode the Sanders campaign as a whole, but pride got in the way, and it was back on the net. After all, giving Sanders some extra sympathetic points by chance will be more virtuous in their eyes than taking serious news consulting groups – especially those that have discovered filth among them. For them, it is not about the truth; it is about the electors.

Acknowledging Sanders’ story, they now legitimize any CNN story from Veritas after landing the group as an anti-media organization. This can not happen. Acting like Veritas does not exist is the only way forward for the network, despite the other major networks running the event. Surely sure that makes you wonder how massive a story from Project Veritas would be for CNN to direct it and take the band seriously, if any.

