CNN’s Brian Stelter responded late Wednesday night to President Trump’s attacks on his show and employer, saying Trump was “misinformed” by the media he was consuming.

In his nightly “Reliable Sources” newsletter, Stelter said, “Trumpworld is misleading reviews by arms.”

On Wednesday, Trump shared a contribution from Gateway Pundit entitled “RATINGS CRASH: CNN’s Brian Stelter was just embarrassingly low with the key demo,” which was heavily taken over by Fox News digital reporting. Trump added, “I can’t believe @ATT holding management after another dive with @ CNN ratings. No one is watching, NO CREDIBILITY! Maybe they should make changes to AT&T?”

In Stelter’s newsletter, he contradicted claims of poor ratings in his Sunday exhibition, which was also referred to as “Reliable Sources”. He wrote that the program in December “in the 25- to 54-year demo in the tenor of the time slot was # 1 for five weeks, and Fox’s Show was # 1 for the other three weeks.”

The problem that CNN’s main media correspondent noted was not one with ratings, but one with Trump’s news sources.

“No wonder Fox posted his lowest rating week on his website on Monday. I realize that they will never write about the other weeks. The result: your readers are misled about the actual rating race. Trump is now one of those misinformed readers, and he’s spreading the information even further, ”he wrote.

A representative from Fox News did not comment on Stelter’s statement.

According to Nielsen ratings, “Reliable Sources” had an average of 746,000 viewers in 2019, of which 167,000 were in the 25-to-54 group coveted by the advertiser. Fox News’ competitor, Media Buzz, had an average of 1,340 million viewers, of whom 226,000 attended the demo.

Stelter praised Fox News’ success in its newsletter response to Trump.

“The Pro Trump media invested in a narrative that other news sources think is dead or dying,” he wrote. “I’ve seen countless MAGA tweets cheering the impending demise of CNN and MSNBC, although ratings for all cables are still high.” Fox News has the highest rating of all. “

