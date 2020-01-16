advertisement

Democratic debates took that place in Iowa seeing a moderate moderator bias against Bernie Sanders, prompting many Democratic voters to opt for #CNNisTrash and #NeverWarren.

A few days ago, “sources” told CNN that Bernie expressed doubts about Elizabeth Warren if a woman could win the Presidency.

Bernie Sanders called these claims “ridiculous,” saying “it’s sad that, three weeks before the Iowa group and a year after that private conversation, staff who were not in the room were lying about what happened.”

He added, “Do I believe a woman can win in 2020? Of course! After all, Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump by 3 million votes in 2016.”

But Warren’s campaign refused to respond.

Elizabeth Warren later said she confirmed Bernie had told her but declined to go into details.

This split between a Socialist candidate and a seemingly progressive candidate was armed by CNN when it debated on January 14th.

Moderators asked Bernie if he said a woman could not win. He, again, denied it and added that, in fact, he had asked Elizabeth Warren to run against Hillary Clinton, and he only ran because Warren refused.

The moderators then asked the same question again. He again denied these claims.

However, then the moderators kept asking Elizabeth Warren if she “agrees with Bernie’s claim that a woman can’t win,” which Bernie and the audience laughed at.

Elizabeth Warren responded with “I disagree” and changed the subject.

Watch this clip. Then look at it again. Never was Trump. It was always CNN. pic.twitter.com/JQrSU8QdVb

– Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) January 15, 2020

But that was not all. CNN also spent much of the debate over whether US troops should stay in the Middle East. Bernie Sanders was the only one who said they should be brought out.

However, when dealing with the health care question, moderators kept asking Bernie “how he would pay for it”.

If the bias against Bernie Sanders couldn’t be clearer, CNN has framed the questions and headlines in a clear anti-Bernie tone.

Three examples of questions and titles that are clearly framed against Bernie Sanders

Many on the left and right were outraged by CNN’s total lack of objectivity, prompting a hiatus in the hashtag #CNNisTrash.

At the end of the debate, Bernie reached out to Elizabeth Warren for a handshake, which she expressly refused. Therefore, Bernie supporters also started doing the #NeverWarren hashtag trend.

At Google, CNN clearly promoted Warren to undermine Bernie.

On-screen footage shows that headlines from CNN show a clear bias against Bernie Sanders

Many in other mainstream media, such as MSNBC and Hill, were also confused by this clear anti-Bernie bias by CNN.

The tremendous bias was on full display yesterday. I wish Sanders would call these guys straight. They are not ashamed. https://t.co/SKCC29PjER

– Krystal Ball (@krystalball) January 15, 2020

