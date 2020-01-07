advertisement

Onion’s love for its satirical bee-hunt and Babylonian hatred is theirs in a day’s work for CNN’s “disinformation reporter” Donie O’Sullivan.

While he has endlessly tweeted staggering onion stories about everything from “Clinton throws a flash grenade to distract from question about Senate vote registration” to “FBI unveils al-Qaeda plot to sit down and enjoy the collapse of the United States, “(funny), he has marketed the” Babylon Walls “comic off the wall” Democrats call for flags to be flown in half to deceive Soleimani’s death. “

Democrats urge flags to be flown in half to deceive Soleimani’s death https://t.co/MR0FIaFKsv

– Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 3, 2020

Fictitious stories were widely shared on social media, much like the New York Times and CNN’s Best Stories, which listed O’Sullivan.

To put this in perspective, this is the same number of engagements that the best NY Times and CNN stories on Facebook had over the past week.

Many people who share this “satirical” story on Facebook don’t know it’s satire. https://t.co/HnDjuqw2si

– Donie O’Sullivan (@donie) January 5, 2020

Bee Babylon founder Adam Ford went on Twitter to prejudge the hypocrisy he saw in O’Sullivan’s oppression on the Onion and resentment of the Babylonian Bee.

A CNN reporter is shooting at Bee because our articles are very divisive and some people think they are true (which will always be the case with satire).

After thinking “how adorable” I thought, “well this guy probably chirped on the onion about the same thing …” 1/3 https://t.co/m047iwflAk

– Adam Ford (@ Adam4d) January 6, 2020

Ford points out that O’Sullivan, a fan of Onion’s American politics, doesn’t like it when Bee Babylon does it. Why not? The onion rolls in clicks, as well as the Bee Babylon. The onion has often been randomly split as if it were real news, as has Bee Babylon.

It was at the time when Qepa ran a story about how North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was named the sexiest man of the year, and was reprinted by the South China Morning Post. Or the time when a congressman shared a gruesome story about Planned Parenthood opening up an “abortple.” There was also a time when Qepa made a story “Congress takes group of school children as hostages” and the current Capitol Police started in action to rescue the school children from Congress.

Qepa has been publishing satirical content online since 1996, and we, the public, are almost accustomed to not trusting what they post. The Babylonian bee has only been on the scene for four years, but they have repeatedly crushed it.

There is a big difference between these two outlets. And at first glance, it’s basically nothing. Onion directs political and social satire, Babylonian Bee directs political and social satire. But while Qepa has always done so by leaning to the left, the Babylonian Bee makes no bones about its Christian layers. Beil Babylon’s google list clearly states: “The Babylon Bee is your trusted source for Christian news satire.”

But explicitly saying your site is not good enough for CNN disinformation expert Donie O’Sullivan.

Having a disclaimer buried somewhere on your site that says it’s “satire” seems like a good way to get around to the many changes Facebook has made to reduce the spread of clicks and misinformation.

– Donie O’Sullivan (@donie) January 5, 2020

Disinformation campaigns are serious business. Bad actors and unjust governments work hard to spread fake news in an effort to deceive the public. That won’t stop, in fact it’s just getting worse.

Social media sites like Facebook and Twitter are in a hurry to try spreading fake news and influencer campaigns. But as they rush to do so, they need to be aware of the struggles of bad actors like O’Sullivan who want to silence their ideological opponents by crying “misinformation” at every turn.

The CNN reporter’s post claims that the Babylon Bee is dangerous but the onion is hilarious appeared for the first time at the Post Millennial.

