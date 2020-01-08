advertisement

The VIA passenger service between Prince George and Prince Rupert has been canceled due to the January 7 train derailment near Kitwanga. (Ashley Wilson / Photo)

CN cancels passenger trains from Prince Rupert to Prince George after derailment

Refunds offered to passengers as crews continue cleaning

CNN’s yesterday train derailment near Kitwanga has forced the cancellation of VIA’s passenger service between Prince George and Prince Rupert.

“While no alternative transport is offered, customers can request a full refund or swap their ticket for a later departure at no additional cost,” VIA said in a press release today.

She also apologized for the cancellation, saying the situation was beyond her control.

Meanwhile, the cleanup of 34 cars carrying forced cartridges for the port to Prince Rupert continues.

CN Rail has offered no timeline for when the cleanup will be completed or when normal service will resume.

The Federal Transportation Safety Board has sent two investigators to the scene to determine what caused the early morning break of January 7th.

No injuries were reported and none of the material spilled into the Skeena River, CN reported.

