Students at Central Michigan University have officially started attending classes in a new campus building.

The university launched the $ 26 million project in March 2018.

It adds 50,000 square feet to the current health professions building.

Natalie Westhoff is a physiotherapy student at Central Michigan University and it is one of her new classrooms; as part of a $ 26 million expansion of the university’s health professions building.

“We are not there before 8 or 9 am because our lessons are earlier, there is more space to work, more space to walk around. We had a lab before we were all crammed together, we now have huge carpet tables, especially in our neuro lab where it is nice to lay and train for each other, “said Westhoff .

The extension also includes simulation rooms with high-tech mannequins with which students can train.

“It’s the area of ​​dreams, no, health care is the area of ​​dreams. If you build it, they will come and it’s a project I’ve been working on personally for 10 years, “said Dr. Tom Masterson, Dean of the College of Health Professions.

The CMU has made the decision to expand the building of its health professions as demand continues to grow for health careers, including medical assistants and physiotherapists.

“So we are doing our best to try to increase the number of clinicians around the world who can all help us to live a ripe old age and a healthy old age. The university realizes that health care is a part huge for our future, and of course we also have the College of Medicine in our complex, so this building is now what I call a health complex, ”said Masterson.

A whole new space for a whole new generation of healthcare providers.

“It’s much easier when there’s an open lab and an open lab, we can go get the equipment we need and train on the mats and it just gives us more space and flexibility than before, “said Westhoff.

“Now this takes us to a new level, so we are truly the first College of the Health Professions,” said Masterson.

