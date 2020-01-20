advertisement

Central Michigan University was closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but many students used to do good for the community.

Monday kicks off a week of events focused on cultural equality and the community.

The student walk through campus today was the highlight, but a group of students spent the afternoon making a difference.

“Make sure we remember that it’s a day off and not a day off,” said Holland junior Alyssa Leal.

Hundreds of CMU students spent the day working on projects to improve and have an impact on their community.

“I was packing food,” says Jonathan Josey, a Detroit elder, “like little snacks for the less fortunate students of Mt. Nice neighborhood. “

“We have chosen to create bookmarks for children to read,” says Kayla Wiederhold, Cheasaning junior, “and to teach the importance of reading.”

It was part of Martin Luther King Jr.’s day of service program of students working to help the less fortunate on campus and beyond, all on behalf of Dr. King.

“His purpose was to bring love to people and to serve,” said young Saginaw junior All Ryan.

“Is it like why we sit and do nothing when we can really go out into the community and try to make a difference?” Says Mt. Pleasant sophomore Ryan Brown.

“We want to practice what we preach,” says Leal, “You don’t mean you should give back to the community and not really act like that.”

The projects took place until the main event of the day, the March for Community Peace and Vigil via the campus.

“It is good to see that all different people from all cultures and all walks of life can always agree on one thing and come together,” said Wiederhold.

“It’s one of those things, it’s just a university tradition that has purpose and meaning,” says Josey, “It’s just cool to be part of this atmosphere with people who have the same mentality as you.”

