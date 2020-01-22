advertisement

The start of the impeachment trial is being watched closely by people across the country, including students from Central Michigan University.

As the impeachment trial escalates in the Senate, Central Michigan University students like Olivia Ammerman are watching him closely. Ammerman is also the vice president of college republicans at the CMU.

“They have been seeking to depose the president for as long as he has been in power. They’re really trying to fix it on Trump to advance their political agendas. I am confident that the Senate will discharge it and that everything will go ahead, “said Ammerman.

But other students like Sawyer Laird say that if evidence is presented at trial that clearly shows that the president has committed a crime, then the Senate must vote to convict.

“As long as all the evidence is there, obviously a broken law is a broken law, something must be done and I think if they can make this conviction would be best,” said Laird.

And both say they are intrigued to see what will happen in the next few days of the trial and beyond.

“It’s a little crazy, there has never been a deposed president in my lifetime and so nice to see it all firsthand, not just reading it in history books is a bit surreal, especially in as a Trump supporter, “said Ammerman.

“It has probably brought a lot more divisions too because you see people who are really on the president’s side and who say that no matter if a law has been broken or not, we are with the president,” said Laird. .

The dismissal trial also shed light on civility in politics with heated debate on both sides.

9 & 10 News spoke with a political science professor about the effect that a recall trial can have on the country’s political climate.

Dr. Kyla Stepp said it was important when Chief Justice John Roberts spoke early Tuesday morning during the rules debate in the Senate.

“He is definitely one for civility, he has spoken many times about the lack of civility in politics today how he laments that how much he thinks it hurts the system and therefore it’s natural, it’s logical that he would be there and he would “say something to try to calm everyone down, but it will be very interesting to go ahead if the senators heed his advice,” said Dr. Stepp.

Dr. Stepp says it is unclear what impact the impeachment trial or its outcome will have on the 2020 elections.

