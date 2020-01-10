advertisement

Developers began building fewer homes than expected in December, largely due to a drop in multi-unit projects, the housing agency in Canada said Thursday.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Canada said the seasonally adjusted annual housing start rate came to 197,329 in December, up from 204,320 in November.

Analysts had expected an annualized rate of 210,000 for December, according to data firm Refinitive Financial Markets.

Bob Dugan, CMHC chief economist, said multi-family startups in Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa were the main paths to startups, but sustained Vancouver activity and significant growth in Calgary helped offset those declines.

Start-ups in multi-unit dwellings in urban areas fell five percent from November, including a 17 percent decline in Ontario, while single-unit urban start-ups occupy one percent.

The six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted monthly general rate was 212,160 units in December, up from 219,921 in November.

“Housing startups lost some steam towards the end of last year,” RBC senior economist Josh Nye said in a note.

The annual pace for the fourth quarter as a whole came to 201,000, compared to 220,000 in the first two quarters, he noted.

But Nye said startups should be among the range for next year as the downturn, helped in part by Canada’s fastest-growing population since the early 1990s.

“That would be in line with a regenerating housing market – which we see expanding this year – and strong demographics.”

CIBC senior economist Andrew Grantham said that the start of the slowdown in the fourth quarter contributed to a slowdown in overall economic growth, but that the start should last just over 200,000 marks this year.

“We expect that the combination of low mortgage rates (compared to the beginning of last year) and strong population growth will support the demand for housing in 2020,” he said in a note.

TD economist Rishi Sondhi said the decline in startups of many units is likely due to the previous decline in pre-construction condo sales. Sondhi said the effects of the decline in pre-construction sales will continue to constrain home construction in key markets this year.

Canada Press

