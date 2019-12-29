advertisement

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – Aretha Franklin’s classic “Respect” came out of the Clemson locker room after another playoff win.

The Tigers have won two of the last three national titles and are the gold standard in college football, but are still often overlooked. Doubtless disrespect.

Sure, Clemson got through the Atlantic coast conference awkwardly. But was it too easy?

Clemson and his perfect quarterback faced a serious challenger for the first time in months and had to use their championship DNA for the fourth time in five years to advance to the College Football Playoff title game.

Trevor Lawrence connected to Travis Etienne through a 34-yard touchdown, which was still 1:49 in the fourth quarter and ended a 94-yard march. The defending champion defeated 2nd Ohio State 29-23 on Saturday night to beat the Fiesta Bowl.

“We’re done,” said Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, whose Tigers have been 100-2 in the lead since 2011. “It’s not just who we are. This is what we do.”

The Tigers (14-0) will face LSU number 1 in New Orleans on January 13, looking for their third national title in the last four seasons.

Clemson only played a close game this season, a one-hand game against North Carolina in September. Otherwise, the tigers rarely had to play a starter in the fourth quarter.

“Everyone kept saying that we hadn’t played against anyone, we had blown out teams. Tonight we showed what we could do,” said Clemson recipient Tee Higgins. “We showed everyone that we had an argument.”

Ohio State (13: 1) proved to be an opponent of Clemson, although the Buckeyes were disappointed by several brief official calls. Especially two video reviews that could have gone both ways and not their own.

“A game can change the game,” said Ohio State coach Ryan Day. “It didn’t seem like we had any of these pieces.”

The Buckeyes had snapped their winning streak in 19 games and lost for the first time under the day.

Ohio State took a 16-0 lead in the first half and then responded to a Clemson rally to win the lead 23:21 in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers left the ball two on their own 6 with 3:07 in the fourth quarter. Lawrence, having been pacing up and down much of the night, suddenly found the shape of the golden boy with which he led Clemson to a national title as a freshman last year.

The tigers needed four games and 1:18, with Lawrence completing all three passes and shuffling in a 11 meter run. The second quarterback, who has never lost a college start, went for 259 yards and two points and ran for a career high of 107 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown towards the end of the first half.

“Just the fight of this team. Didn’t play great. Didn’t look particularly pretty, but only found one way to do it, ”said Lawrence.

Lawrence added a 2-point conversion pass to Higgins, but left enough time for Ohio State and Justin Fields to respond. The Buckeyes drove to Clemson 23, but Fields shot into the end zone in second and seventh position and was picked up by Nolan Turner with a 37 second lead. Ohio State recipient Chris Olave had canceled his route and thought Fields would get mixed up.

“This ball should go to me and I should head a post and I think it would have been a landing. Definitely put it on me, ”said Olave.

The choice secured Clemson’s 29th win in a row and the Tigers improved to 6-2 in playoff games.

“I told Ryan, the Ohio State team, what an incredible game, their quarterback, their back, the boys played their hearts out,” said Swinney. “But in the end our boys showed what they were made of. They have the heart of a champion, they have the eye of a tiger.”

Ohio State entered the fourth quarter at 21-16 and everything seemed to be going to Clemson. Buckeyes Star J.K. Dobbins ran 174 yards, including two over 60 yards in the first half, but was slowed down by a twisted left ankle in the second quarter.

Fields heated up and orchestrated an 84-yard ride limited by a fourth and short 23-yard touchdown pass to Olave.

Fields, who went to high school 20 miles from Lawrence in the northwest suburbs of Atlanta, went over for 320 yards and a touchdown. But he was picked up twice after intercepting only once in the regular season.

It was the first matchup between the two former five-star recruiting quarterbacks from the 2018 class. They were far from perfect, but both delivered a short amount of time. If this is the beginning of a long rivalry, bring it up.

TAKING AWAY

Clemson: The tigers threatened to blow in the first half, but they managed to make three stops in the red zone, where the state of Ohio was content with field targets. Then they scored two touchdowns in the last three minutes of the half and made it a new game.

“I half told them we got their best shot,” said Swinney.

Ohio State: The calls people in Columbus will be talking about for a long time:

– A second-quarter foul on defender Shaun Wade left Clemson’s first touchdown drive alive after Buckeyes’ 16-0 win.

– A move by the Punter against the Buckeyes did the same in the third quarter, putting Clemson in the lead for the first time.

– It looked like the state of Ohio was taking the lead back in the third quarter when Jeff Okudah stripped Justyn Ross and Jordan Fuller and Jordan Fuller to score. A video check revealed that Ross hadn’t completed the catch and turned a touchdown into an incomplete passport.

Fuller said he felt the fumbling would be overturned.

“Yes, just because of the way the game went,” he said.

NEXT

Clemson: The Tigers have faced the LSU for the first time since the Chick-Fil-A Bowl in 2012. Clemson won this meeting at 25-24.

Ohio State: Fields and Buckeyes will start against Bowling Green next season.

