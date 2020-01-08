advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Japeth Aguilar emphatically climbed the record books.

Barangay Ginebra’s striker took 15th place on the PBA list when he faced Allen Durham at the summit in the first game of the Governors’ Cup final.

advertisement

Aguilar’s block against Durham, about 13 seconds ahead in the game that secured Ginebra’s 91-87 victory, was the 525th in his career, putting him on the list via Ricky Selosa.

“It was really a great game and one of the best I’ve seen in a long time,” said Ginebra’s head coach Tim Cone at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Tuesday.

PBA final: Ginebra survives Meralco 1-0

Aguilar’s block was also deliberate, not just a reflex movement in color.

The 6-foot-9 striker had some rejections before his career block and knew that Durham was going to be tough on Meralco’s need.

“We knew Durham would take the lead and after a few seconds I saw that he had the ball and he was pushing hard on the basket so I was just concentrating,” said Aguilar. “I did my best and luckily I got the block.”

continue reading

LAST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and others over 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4am and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement