Metal detector enthusiasts have unearthed a treasure trove of ancient Roman coins in a Derbyshire field.

The coins, dating from the 4th century, were discovered by Thomas Dobson and Robbie Wilson in Parwich in May 2019.

The 61-piece treasure was classified as treasure at Derby and Derbyshire Coroner’s Court on Monday February 3.

The treasure investigation learned that the coins were struck between 380 and 405 AD. One or more unknown persons hid them on a plot of land in Parwich and never returned to recover them.

The detectors contacted the authorities once they found the objects.

The value of the treasure is not yet known.

Anyone who finds objects believed to be over 300 years old has a legal obligation to report them under the Treasure Act 1996.

To be declared a treasure by a coroner, they must be partly made of gold or silver and deliberately hidden.

According to the law, museums have the first opportunity to buy treasures, the profits being shared between the researchers and the landowner.

It may take up to a year between the discovery of the treasure and the payment of the reward.

When the Romans arrived in the Trent Valley, there was a population explosion and many new farms were created to grow grains and other crops to supply the vast legions that grew north. These developed along newly constructed roads, as evidenced by The Street, the Roman road that ran from Derby (Derventio) to Buxton, according to peakdistrictonline.co.uk.

All those who resisted were mercilessly swords and their villages destroyed. The conquered Celts and British were enslaved, used as forced labor as part of the massive road construction program, and sent as front line troops wherever the Imperial Roman army encountered indigenous resistance.

The imperial Roman army was 50% “regular soldiers” and 50% an auxiliary force composed of conquered and integrated natives. The Romans established forts in Derbyshire at Buxton, Little Chester, Derby (Derventio), Chesterfield (Castrafeld), Brough (Navio) and Glossop (Melandra / Ardotalia). There was also a small fort at Pentrich along Rykneild Street.

