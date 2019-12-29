advertisement

Been another successful year for the Cloverdale Hamper Christmas Program.

This year the initiative helped people in about 500 families, says coordinator Matt Campbell.

“I like to say a big thank you to the community as a whole for getting the program. We couldn’t do it without support. “

This support includes donations and also the help of more than 2,000 volunteers.

“We have about 250 volunteers here today,” Campbell explained. “We had maybe 1,500 volunteers who came and packed during the week, and then we had another 500 volunteers helping with the different collection (donations).”

Cloverdale Pacific Community Church has been running the program for about 30 years.

Families benefiting from the program run the gamut.

“Our largest family has two adults and eight children and this size goes down to our smallest family, which is a 92-year-old woman.”

Family members receive barriers, which are boxes full of groceries (the amount of boxes someone receives is based on family size); they run into the “store” at a free grocery store consisting of last-minute donated food items (this includes Zanetti’s lasagna); they have to buy a free ‘only new free’ toy store (a children’s toy); and they get to shop at a free second-hand store full of mostly clothes and toys.

“A large family is likely to receive $ 1,500 worth of items,” Campbell said. “A single senior will receive items worth about $ 250.”

None of this includes anything from the free second-hand store, Campbell added.

This year, the barrier program dramatically expanded its free shop. They had enough items to fill Sannon Hall at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds. Campbell said they’ve had limited, free second-hand items in the past, but nothing like this year.

“We’ve had a free shop for the last two years, but this year is the largest it has ever been due to (the increase) in donations.”

Campbell said the free shop is mostly made up of gently used clothing and toys, but there are also other items such as kitchens and household items.

“We had an overwhelming response from the community about giving in to our free shop, which is an added bonus this year,” he said.

The Hamper Christmas program is about to come together, Jen Temple added.

Temple volunteers each year with the Obstacle Program in various capacities.

“From donors to volunteers to the people they serve, the program builds community,” she said. “We want people to feel safe and welcomed here. After shopping and receiving their gifts, we also encourage them to stick around for coffee and lunch.”

Bill Van Geeman takes a week off every year to manage the entire operation at the Fairgrounds.

He’s there when the donations arrive, he coordinates the volunteers who list the donations throughout the week, and he’s there until the last item is distributed to the last family in need.

“I’ve been doing it for about four or five years,” Van Geeman said. “I look at my life and see how the Lord has blessed me. How could I not want to pass (that blessing) further? “

Van Geeman said he also wants to give back to such a “great community”.

Maurizio Zinetti, founder of Zinetti Foods, donated nearly 1,500 frozen lasagna services to the obstruction program this year.

“Our business has been in the Cloverdale Community since 1991,” Zinetti said. “We just want to give back to the community. They have always supported us. “

Zinetti Foods makes delicious frozen pasta and entrées. They began their connection with the obstacle course program in 2017.

Zinetti has also been a sponsor of another Pacific Community Church initiative: The Coldest Year Ending Fundraising Night. Zinetti donates all the chili to volunteers and participants.

“We are really proud to be part of the obstacle program,” added Natalie Zinetti, co-owner of Zinetti Foods and Maurizio’s wife.

The barrier program works like a well-oiled machine with different church groups and other volunteer groups forming different parts that all rotate in greater unison to achieve a unique goal: making a brighter Christmas for less fortunate.

There are greetings, food distributors, gift facilitators and drivers. (Drivers bring people home so they don’t have to carry new gifts, groceries and clothes on the bus.)

There are gift distributors, separators and packers.

“We have eight different churches that have volunteer people here,” Campbell said. “There are about 60 different businesses that have sent people within a week to help solve them. We’ve had a lot of schools and sports groups come in. It’s a full-blown, community-wide event.”

Campbell said the program now helps people in other parts of Surrey, and Langley and White Rock.

“It mostly helps people in Cloverdale, but it is also distributed to other area communities to reach some seniors and families who are on the margins of their local communities.”

Christmas Barriers are ready to be given to needy families Dec. 21 during the Cloverdale Cloverdale Christmas Program distribution day. (Photo: Mount Jordan)

Families purchased free second-hand clothes and toys Dec. 21 during the Cloverdale Cloverdale Christmas Program distribution day. (Photo: Mount Jordan)

Ben “Santa” Cohen grocery store on the day of the delivery of the Hamper Cloverdale Christmas Program, December 21. Cohen, a low-income beneficiary, was about to hang his Santa hat – something he does to earn extra money – because he was in need of serious dental work. After receiving free dental work through a mobile clinic, Cohen was able to book more than 40 Santa concerts in 2019. (Photo: Mount Jordan)

