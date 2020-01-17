advertisement

Makoto Shinkai’s new animated spectacle “Weathering With You” is permeated with climate-changing passion and again faces two young lovers against forces that are beyond their control. Exciting music and stunts that defy gravity with a spirit of spirit.

Heavy rain drowns Tokyo like never before and with every huge drop that falls on the ground, the residents of the city long for the summer sunshine. Under these adverse circumstances, 15-year-old Hodaka (voiced by Kotaro Daigo) is welcome, a dreamer of a small town who fled to the chaotic metropolis from home.

The need drives him to do a live-in work for an unkempt father figure, Keisuke (Shun Oguri), whose job it is to write tempting, wrong messages. But his luck changes when he tries to defend Hina (Nana Mori), a “sunshine girl”, with the weapon in her hand, with the strength to temporarily stop the downpour.

Precipitation as a link for unlikely favorites was previously seen in Shinkai’s medium-sized work “The Garden of Words”, a great example of how the director uses the elements with impressive impulses to highlight innermost feelings or to convey them to the outside. In “Weathering With You”, Hina’s gift (which comes from a visit to a Shinto shrine) blesses customers for their mystical services with a break from the downpour that enables outdoor activities. However, a permanent solution to this weather crisis will only come with a great sacrifice that neither she nor the enthusiastic Hodaka can fathom.

The cityscapes are so detailed that even the dew shimmers on the surfaces. The excellent production design reflects the obsessive care that Shinkai has always shown for the representation of liquids and jets in his realm.

Rays of light illuminate objects and buildings whenever the clouds dissolve and charge the screen with a heavenly aura. Sunny horizons contrast with relentless rain, so that we and the characters more intensely appreciate the miracle of a clear day. In real life, experiencing heaven as magnificent as the one the film team created could overwhelm you with its splendor.

As a faux musical in a quasi-music video (and that’s a compliment) “Weathering With You” unites its creator with Radwimps, the Japanese band behind “Your Name’s” now valued songs. For this collaboration, the tracks continue to speak to the couple with lyrics that verbalize the nature of their relationship.

Thanks to the author’s decision to subtitle these melodic messages, their meaning is multilingual. Similar to the emotional pieces created for the previous anime feature, these pop gems do not subtly reflect the general approach to this fantastic teen drama.

Shinkai is a lover of high-stakes finals and doesn’t skimp on the setbacks he buried as landmines on his heroes’ fortune. Hodaka’s tears are almost as constant as the heavy showers that washed over the Japanese capital. When the police persecute him to bring him back to his parents and Hina’s body becomes transparent for the good of the community, he loses sight of his own security in pursuit of companionship.

When a bloody Hodaka scratches and bites in the name of sincere worship, his despair becomes contagious. We cannot help but look for his cause, even if the end reaches a dramatic climax with a sublime fall from heaven to earth. In true need, Hina’s secret lifestyle is to prevent her from being separated from her precious younger brother Nagisa (Sakura Kiryu). She can control the terrible weather, at least in part, but her family devotion is a storm that her supernatural talent can not ward off.

Far from making a concrete statement about global warming and its quantifiable effects, Shinkai seems to be an argument for an idealistic hope instead: even if entire communities eventually sink under the ocean, the near object of affection will enable us To weather even the most apocalyptic storm. It’s not scientifically sound, but jeopardizing humanity’s fate for a loved one is as selfish as it gets.

It is a message that could be interpreted as problematic when interpreted as Shinkai’s refusal to address a crisis. In keeping with the other stories of the anime superstar, the plot, like the protagonists, may only be about the heartfelt goal of overcoming loneliness.

As irresistibly romantic as it is breathtakingly beautiful, “Weathering With You” broadly satisfies the desire for more of what “Your Name” sparked among viewers, but with somewhat less influence. Apart from the narrative narrowness that is missing here and that appears in “Your Name”, there is also a tendency that influences the reception of future Shinkai projects.

Provided that most viewers and critics did not know his work before “Your Name”, this film has now become a barometer against which all his subsequent attempts at directing are wrongly measured. But an imperfect offer from a titan of the medium still easily defeats most soulless money wins that studios market as cinematic nannies for young cinema-goers.

Look for “Your Name’s” leads for cameos. Now that we have the certainty that the realities of both films exist on the same timeline, Hodaka and Hina should plan a double appointment with Taki and Mitsuha to exchange anecdotes about overcoming force majeure and to make a sequel together: “Weathering with Your Surname. “

30 best-selling animated films of all time worldwide

A look at the best animated money earners since September 2019, from “The Lion King” to “Zootopia”. The figures are not adjusted for inflation.

30. “Kung Fu Panda” (2008)

Gross worldwide: USD 631,744,560 The success of Jack Black’s 2008 Martial Arts Meet Spongy Mammal movie set in motion its inevitable – and even more profitable – sequel. Dreamworks animation studios

29. “The Incredibles” (2004) Worldwide gross: 633,019,734 USD In 2004, Brad Bird’s first Pixar appearance thrilled the audience with complicated animated action scenes, cross-generational comedy and superhero chaos. Pixar animation studios

28. “Sing” (2016)

Gross worldwide: USD 634,151,679 Illuminations Animal karaoke musical added to the list.

27. “Moana” (2016) Gross worldwide: USD 643,331,111 Disney’s Hawaii set film won two Oscar nominations for best cartoon and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s song “How Far I’m Go”. Disney

26. “Big Hero 6” (2014) Gross worldwide: USD 657,818,612 Disney’s 2014 robot story combines anime aesthetics, superhero action, and Pixar’s heart. Disney animation studios

25. “Ice Age: The Meltdown” (2006) Gross worldwide: USD 660,940,780 Fox’s prehistoric frenzy in 2006 proved that the success of the first was no accident. Twentieth Century Fox

24. “Kung Fu Panda 2” (2011) Gross worldwide: USD 665,692,281 With the proven capabilities of the franchise, DreamWorks Animation brought the world another comedy hit in 2011 with this animated martial arts sequel. Dreamworks animation studios

23. “Up” (2009) Gross worldwide: USD 735,099,082 The fan favorite from 2009 showed that original ideas with great emotions can make a lot of money. Pixar animation studios

22. “Monsters University” (2013) Gross worldwide: USD 744,229,437 Ten years after the release of “Monsters Inc”, Pixar sent fans back to school in 2013 in a prequel. Pixar animation studios

21. “Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted” (2012) Gross worldwide: USD 746,921,274 The “Madagascar” series by DreamWorks Animation kept the studio busy with a number of breezy successes, including the third episode of 2012. Dreamworks animation studios

20. “Shrek Forever After” (2010) Gross worldwide: $ 752,600,867 The last chapter of the great green ogre fell in 2010. Dreamworks animation studio

19. “Shrek the Third” (2007) Gross worldwide: USD 798,958,162 This sequel from 2007 proved that there is still some gas left in this fantasy mash-up comedy franchise. Dreamworks animation studio

18. “Coco” (2017) Gross worldwide: USD 807,082,196 The animated film, staged by Lee Unkrich, conquered all hearts and was even awarded the Oscar for best animated film in 2018. Disney / Pixar

17. “Inside Out” (2015) Gross worldwide: USD 857,611,174 Disney Pixar started again with this animated feature film about the emotions in your head, starring Amy Poehler, Mindy Kaling and Bill Hader. Disney / Pixar

16. “The Secret Life of Pets” (2016) Gross worldwide: USD 875,457,937 Universal / Illumination’s story of dogs looking for adventure while their owners are gone has been put on the list.

15. “Ice Age: Continental Drift” (2012) Gross worldwide: USD 877,244,782 The profits for this fourth installment in 2012 in the cool prehistoric series are in abundance and follow directly behind the predecessor. Twentieth Century Fox animation

14. “Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs” (2009) Gross worldwide: USD 888,805,671 While other films in the United States have made bigger waves, international sales have always brought back a lot of money for Fox’s “Ice Age” franchise, as the 2009 article once again proves. Twentieth Century Fox animation

13. “Shrek 2” (2004) Gross worldwide: $ 919,838,758 DreamWorks Animation has proven to be a Pixar competitor with its successful “Shrek” franchise. Dreamworks animation studio

12. “Finding Nemo” (2003) Gross worldwide: USD 940,335,536 For Pixar, “Finding Nemo” was a kind of secondary wind that cemented the company’s position as a titan of modern animation. Pixar Studios

11. “The Lion King” (1994) Gross worldwide: USD 968,483,777 Can you feel the love for this animated Disney classic tonight? Disney animation studios

10. “Despicable Me 2” (2013) Gross worldwide: USD 970,761,885 The sequel to Illumination could make more money than its predecessor and set the upcoming spin-off “Minions” going. lighting Studios

9. “Zootopia” (2016) Gross worldwide: USD 1,023,784,195 Disney enchanted the audience in 2016 with its cop thriller, in which a rookie rabbit cop and a clever Fox informant meet. Disney

8. “Finding Dory” (2016) Gross worldwide: USD 1,028,570,889 The sequel to “Finding Nemo” swam right back into the hearts of the audience. Pixar

7. “Despicable Me 3” (2017) Gross worldwide: USD 1,034,799,409 The follow-up of Illumination – with Gru’s blonde brother – became the franchise’s greatest achievement.

6. “Toy Story 4” (2019) Gross worldwide: USD 1,061,928,660 Disney

5. “Toy Story 3” (2010) Gross worldwide: USD 1,066,969,703 Building on Pixar’s critical and commercial benevolence, the third installment in the mega franchise brought big profits. Pixar Studios

4. “Minions” (2015) Gross worldwide: USD 1,159,398,397 The little yellow helpers broke the $ 1 billion mark at the end of August and grossed more money than “Despicable Me” and “Despicable Me 2” for Universal Pictures. Universal Pictures / Illumination Entertainment

3. “Incredibles 2” (2018) Gross worldwide: $ 1,242,805,359 The family with the superpowers came back into action 14 years after the original – but far exceeded the box office results of the original film. Disney / Pixar

2. “Frozen” (2013) Gross worldwide: USD 1,276,480,335 Disney’s hit hit from 2013 took first place at the box office. And then there was merchandising, video on demand and home videos that the audience simply couldn’t let go of … Disney animation studios

1. The Lion King (2019) Gross worldwide: USD 1,631,724,000 Regardless of whether the movie was animated or live action was under discussion, the new “Lion King” was computer animated, so we put it on the list. Disney

