Const. Rob Carver debuted the idea of ​​banning guns for the media today, describing the notion as “nonsense.”

“When we get a gun, pistols are always nearly 100% in the possession of people who have no legal right to own them. They are almost always stolen or illegally taken,” Carver said. “I just don’t see how a 27-year veteran, like adding another layer of law will make a difference, anywhere in this country.”

What does the Winnipeg Police Service think of a gun ban?

Const. Carver’s notion goes directly against that of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said he would not allow resistance from prime ministers ready to stunt municipalities from banning handguns.

Trudeau told the Canadian Press that his government intended to allow detention remedies over “a city-by-city” rather than enforce a broad federal ban. “

City leaders in Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto have all voiced concern over the deadly shooting and called for higher pistol control measures in their cities.

Post CLOTHING: Winnipeg Constable calls for stupid ‘stupid’ weapons bans first appeared in Post Milleniial.

